Korea University honors SK Global Scholarship recipients

Korea University announced Friday it held a scholarship award ceremony for students that will receive the SK Global Scholarship starting the 2025 academic year, also extending the opportunity for students from more countries.
The university hosted an award ceremony on Tuesday at its campus in Seongbuk District, northern Seoul, to celebrate those who were given the scholarship.
The SK Global Scholarship, funded by SK, is offered to international students from 19 Eastern European countries, 11 Southeast Asian countries, India, and Pakistan. The scholarship annually selects 20 scholars that wish to pursue a master's degree at Korea University in fields such as semiconductors, AI and IT. Scholars are given full tuition for four semesters, a four-week Korean language training fee, round-trip airfare, and monthly stipend.
One of the recipients is Lukas Korinek, a Czech student who first studied at Korea University as an exchange student during his bachelor's program. He is the scholarship's first student selected to study in the semiconductor field, now starting his master's program in computer engineering.
“I wanted to continue my studies at Korea University because the university had outstanding faculty and a research environment that allows students to pursue research in fields they are interested in,” said Korinek. “I'm happy to be offered fees for the Korean language study program through the scholarship, and I plan to focus on my research while also studying Korean.”
The SK Global Scholarship was first launched in September 2024, but had only covered Eastern European countries. According to the university, the scholarship now also covers 11 Southeast Asian countries, and India and Pakistan, to offer opportunities to a diverse range of students.
“It is meaningful to be able to provide excellent global talent with cutting-edge education and research opportunities through the scholarship program,” said Oh Min-gyu, head of the university's Office of Graduate School Innovation. “As we are now covering more countries through the program, we will do our best to create an environment where students from diverse cultural backgrounds can interact and grow academically.”
