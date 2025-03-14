 Sungshin Women's University hosts networking event for Korean, overseas students
Published: 14 Mar. 2025, 15:38
Students attend the first Networking Night event at Sungshin Women's University's campus in Seongbuk District, northern Seoul on March 13. [SUNGSHIN WOMEN'S UNIVERSITY]

Sungshin Women's University announced Friday it completed its first event titled Networking Night to bring international and Korean students together.
 
Around 115 international students from 42 countries and 108 Korean students attended the university's first Networking Night event, held at the university's Donam Sujung Campus in Seongbuk District, northern Seoul, on Thursday.
 

The Korean students are part of the Sungshin Global Friends program, which pairs international students with Korean students to facilitate language exchanges.
 
Students gathered to play games, make snacks and learn how to make use of university services, such as the mobile student ID.
 
"I had a good time because we could go around campus to play games with our team and get to know many students," said Rin Sato, a Japanese student studying at the university through the Global Korea Scholarship. "I hope there's more fun events that allow us to gather with other students."
 
The university plans to host more programs that bring students together.
 
"The event focused on helping international students easily adapt to Korean culture and university life, while providing Korean students with an opportunity to develop a global mindset," said Yi Seong-keun, the university president. "Sungshin Women's University plans to create a friendly and inclusive campus, also creating more opportunities for Korean and international students to gather."
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

BY LEE TAE-HEE [[email protected]]
