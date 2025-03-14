[WEEKEND GETAWAY] Cherry-pick your perfect spring festival in Korea
Published: 14 Mar. 2025, 19:10
-
- KIM DONG-EUN
- [email protected]
Spring is finally here. With flower festivals delayed due to lingering cold and a slower seasonal shift, the warmer weather comes as welcome news — not just for those eager to escape the chill but also for festival organizers counting on visitors to travel across the country for spring events.
If you think cherry blossoms are the only hallmark of spring in Korea, here are four festivals that offer a more vibrant and dynamic way to kick off the season.
Gurye Sansuyu Festival
구례 산수유꽃 축제
Cherry blossoms are the typical spring flowers that come to mind for many anticipating a spring day in Korea, but sansuyu flowers are among the first to bloom, appearing around mid-March. Gurye County in South Jeolla draws nearly a million visitors each March with its vibrant yellow sansuyufields. Sansuyu, meaning cornus fruits, blanket the slopes of Mount Jiri (1,915 meters) in yellow at this time of year, attracting both locals and tourists eager for a spring outing.
This year, the county is hosting the Gurye Sansuyu Festival from Friday through March 25. The festival features a 2.5-kilometer (1.5-mile) walking trail that winds through picturesque neighborhoods, offering the best views of the blossoms. Visitors can also enjoy busking performances and traditional games at the festival venue.
Just a 30-minute drive away, another spring festival kicks off on March 28 — the Gurye 300-ri Cherry Blossom Festival in Muncheok-myeon. Held along Korea’s longest cherry blossom road, which stretches 129 kilometers, the festival features indie band busking performances, food trucks and walking tours over three days, concluding on March 30.
45 Sanggwan 1-gil Sandong-myeon, Gurye County, South Jeolla
(전라남도 구례군 산동면 상관1길 45 구례 산수유꽃축제장)
Duration: Mar. 15 - 25, 2025
Phone number: 061-780-2390
Website: https://www.gurye.go.kr/tour/detail.do?tourId=TOUR_0000000100&menuNo=104001002000
Eworld Blossom Picnic
이월드 블라썸 피크닉
Cherry blossoms have yet to appear in Seoul, but they are already budding in Korea’s warmest region, Daegu. One of the city's top spring destinations, Eworld, transforms into a picturesque strolling haven as its cherry blossoms line the walkways. From Friday through April 6, the theme park will host its annual spring event, "Eworld Blossom Picnic," featuring a variety of seasonal attractions. This year’s theme, "Magical Blooming Go Round," brings fresh experiences for visitors.
Marking its 30th anniversary since opening in March 1995, Eworld is offering special discounts to the 30th and 300th visitor at each entrance on March 22. Hip-hop duo Dynamic Duo will also take the stage that day. For those looking to avoid the crowds, the park will continue to offer parades and special performances throughout the Blossom Picnic season.
While spring is often associated with sunny daytime outings, Eworld remains just as enchanting after sunset, with illuminated cherry blossoms and themed light installations enhancing the park’s atmosphere. Must-visit photo spots include the iconic 83 Tower and the red two-story bus surrounded by cherry blossoms — both perfect for capturing the full Eworld experience.
A 30-minute drive from Eworld, Nature Park — a zoo nestled within Resort Spa Valley’s botanical garden — will also kick off its spring flower festival on March 22. The Flower Garden blends flora and fauna, with birds, squirrels and other animals roaming among the blooms.
@eworld.official
200 Duryugongwon-ro, Dalseo District, Daegu
대구광역시 달서구 두류공원로 200
Duration: Mar. 15 - Apr. 6, 2025
Operation time: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Phone number: 053-620-0001
Website: https://eworld.kr/
Nonsan Strawberry Festival
논산딸기축제
Nonsan in South Chungcheong is renowned for its exceptionally bright red and sweet strawberries, thanks to ample sunlight, fertile soil and careful cultivation. The city takes great pride in its strawberries and actively promotes them through the Nonsan Strawberry Festival, held at Nonsan Citizen Family Park.
A must-visit for fruit lovers, the festival offers a chance to sample a wide variety of strawberries, from natural breeds to artificially developed ones like Kingsberry, known for its unusually large size. Beyond tasting and purchasing strawberries, visitors can take part in a range of activities, including strawberry-picking and jam-making with freshly harvested fruit from local greenhouses.
For those looking for a challenge, the festival hosts unique competitions, such as a contest to create the longest strawberry rice cake, strawberry dessert competitions and other interactive events. Food stalls serve up creative strawberry-infused snacks, while live music, dance performances and even a foot-bathing experience with strawberry-infused water add to the festivities.
If you're a strawberry fan but prefer to stay closer to Seoul, Yulbom Botanical Garden in Gwangju, Gyeonggi, offers a Strawberry Season event through April 13. Visitors can enjoy strawberry picking, jelly-making workshops and baking activities using berries from a nearby farm.
339-1 Gwanchok-dong, Nonsan, South Chungcheong
(충청남도 논산시 관촉동 339-1 시민가족공원 일원)
Duration: Mar. 27 - 30, 2025
Phone number: 041-746-8386
Website: https://www.nonsan.go.kr/nsfestival/
Hueree Canola Flower Festival
휴애리 유채꽃축제
Hueree Natural Park in Seogwipo City, Jeju, is a popular tourist destination year-round, known for its vibrant camellia trees that bloom even in winter. While it may be familiar to those who have visited before, the park is especially worth a trip in spring when its expansive 13,223-square-meter (3.26-acre) canola flower field comes into full bloom. Until April 13, visitors can take in breathtaking views of Mount Halla (1,947 meters) while strolling along scenic walking trails surrounded by a sea of yellow blossoms.
The park is also home to farm animals, including pigs, goats, ponies and rabbits, which visitors can interact with through a feeding program. For a mix of flora and fauna, you can also take part in a Jeju tangerine-picking experience.
@jeju_hueree
256 Sillyedong-ro Namwon-eup, Seogwipo City, Jeju
(제주특별자치도 서귀포시 신례동로 256 휴애리)
Duration: Jan. 20 - Apr. 13, 2025
Phone number: 064-732-2114
Website: http://www.hueree.com/pages.php?p=4_1_1_1
BY KIM DONG-EUN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)