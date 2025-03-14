 North Korea condemns Japan's constitutional push, security cooperation with the South, U.S.
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > North Korea

print dictionary print

North Korea condemns Japan's constitutional push, security cooperation with the South, U.S.

Published: 14 Mar. 2025, 09:52
Fighter jets during a joint air drill by South Korea, the United States and Japan on Nov. 3, 2024. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

Fighter jets during a joint air drill by South Korea, the United States and Japan on Nov. 3, 2024. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

 
North Korea on Friday condemned Japan's ruling party for pushing to revise its war-renouncing constitution, accusing Tokyo of seeking security cooperation with South Korea and the United States.
 
The North's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) issued the criticism in a news commentary after Japan's Liberal Democratic Party announced a new vision for the country, including amending its constitution, during its annual party convention last Sunday.
 

Related Article

The KCNA accused Japan of being "obsessed" with escaping constitutional restrictions since its defeat in the war 80 years ago and gradually expanding its defense forces' military power.
 
Enacted in 1947 after World War II, Japan's constitution renounces war and prohibits the use of force to settle international disputes.
 
The KCNA accused Japan of "maliciously" joining U.S. political and military schemes against North Korea, claiming it aims to make the Korean Peninsula the first target of its invasion.
 
In line with its criticism, the KCNA denounced a joint air drill in January by South Korea, the United States and Japan over the peninsula, as well as another joint exercise set for later this month.
 
"Japan has completely transformed into a warfare state possessing full-scale aggression forces," the KCNA said, adding that time will soon prove this transformation of "the national foundation" to be "self-destructive."
 

Yonhap
tags North Korea Japan

More in North Korea

Trump voices desire to reestablish ties with Kim Jong-un, says Kim has 'a lot of' nuclear arms

North Korea condemns Japan's constitutional push, security cooperation with the South, U.S.

North Korea lacks tech, infrastructure and supply chains to build nuclear submarines, say experts

North Korean cargo ship suspected of smuggling coal collided with Chinese ship in Yellow Sea

North Korea cites South's accidental bombing in condemnation of Freedom Shield exercise

Related Stories

North warns of 'actual action' against Japan's counterstrike capability policy

Korea, Japan's nuclear envoys

Japan's NATO mission draws North Korea's ire over regional military tensions

North says Japan needs be 'unshackled by past' for high-level talks

North Korea, Japan held secret meeting in Mongolia last month: Report
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)