North Korea condemns Japan's constitutional push, security cooperation with the South, U.S.

Published: 14 Mar. 2025, 09:52
North Korea on Friday condemned Japan's ruling party for pushing to revise its war-renouncing constitution, accusing Tokyo of seeking security cooperation with South Korea and the United States.
The North's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) issued the criticism in a news commentary after Japan's Liberal Democratic Party announced a new vision for the country, including amending its constitution, during its annual party convention last Sunday.
The KCNA accused Japan of being "obsessed" with escaping constitutional restrictions since its defeat in the war 80 years ago and gradually expanding its defense forces' military power.
Enacted in 1947 after World War II, Japan's constitution renounces war and prohibits the use of force to settle international disputes.
The KCNA accused Japan of "maliciously" joining U.S. political and military schemes against North Korea, claiming it aims to make the Korean Peninsula the first target of its invasion.
In line with its criticism, the KCNA denounced a joint air drill in January by South Korea, the United States and Japan over the peninsula, as well as another joint exercise set for later this month.
"Japan has completely transformed into a warfare state possessing full-scale aggression forces," the KCNA said, adding that time will soon prove this transformation of "the national foundation" to be "self-destructive."
