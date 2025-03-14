 United Nations, Unification Ministry calls for the release of 3 South Korean missionaries detained in North Korea
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > North Korea

print dictionary print

United Nations, Unification Ministry calls for the release of 3 South Korean missionaries detained in North Korea

Published: 14 Mar. 2025, 13:08
Kim In-ae, vice spokesperson for the Ministry of Unification, speaks during a press briefing at the government complex in central Seoul on March 14. [NEWS1]

Kim In-ae, vice spokesperson for the Ministry of Unification, speaks during a press briefing at the government complex in central Seoul on March 14. [NEWS1]

The Ministry of Unification on Friday called for the immediate and unconditional release of three South Korean missionaries held in North Korea, following the United Nations' adoption of a report demanding their release.
 
The ministry issued the call a day after the U.N. Human Rights Council's Working Group on Arbitrary Detention adopted opinions calling for North Korea to release the three South Korean Christian missionaries.
 
The three — Kim Jung-wook, Kim Kook-kie and Choi Chun-gil — have been detained in North Korea since their arrest between 2013-14 on charges of spying for South Korea's intelligence agency.
 
In the opinions adopted on Thursday, the U.N. working group concluded that the arrest and detention of the three constitute an illegal and arbitrary deprivation of their freedom, calling for their immediate release as well as reparations and an independent investigation into their cases.
 
“The opinions adopted by the U.N. working group officially confirmed that the detention of these individuals was illegal and clearly violates international law,” according to the statement issued in the name of the unification ministry spokesperson, Koo Byoung-sam.
 
“The government once again strongly denounces North Korea's illegal act and calls for the immediate and unconditional release of our nationals,” it said.
 
The statement also urged North Korea to seriously heed the warning issued by the U.N. adoption of such opinions, calling for its immediate compliance.
 
The government will do its utmost in cooperation with other countries, the international community and religious circles for the immediate resolution of the issue, it added.
 
Yonhap
tags Korea North Korea Unification Ministry pyongyang human rights

More in North Korea

United Nations, Unification Ministry calls for the release of 3 South Korean missionaries detained in North Korea

Trump voices desire to reestablish ties with Kim Jong-un, says Kim has 'a lot of' nuclear arms

North Korea condemns Japan's constitutional push, security cooperation with the South, U.S.

North Korea lacks tech, infrastructure and supply chains to build nuclear submarines, say experts

North Korean cargo ship suspected of smuggling coal collided with Chinese ship in Yellow Sea

Related Stories

UN rapporteur concerned with Seoul's actions against defector groups

Yoon warns that North won't get a 'single penny' while it builds nukes

South, U.S., Japan urge North to end rights violations on anniversary of U.N. report

Ambassador for North's human rights likely to be reappointed

Biden nominates Turner as North Korea human rights envoy
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)