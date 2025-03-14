 Actor Yoo Yeon-seok contests $4.8M tax bill
Actor Yoo Yeon-seok contests $4.8M tax bill

Published: 14 Mar. 2025, 16:52
Actor Yoo Yeon-seok [KING KONG BY STARSHIP]

Actor Yoo Yeon-seok has reportedly filed a request for a review of a recent levy of 7 billion won ($4.8 million) by the National Tax Service (NTS).
 
According to local reports, Yoo was notified of the imposition after the NTS conducted a tax audit following "suspicions" regarding the tax payments by the actor's self-established agency, Forever Entertainment, of which he is CEO.
 

It’s the largest publicly known sum imposed on a celebrity since actor Lee Ha-nee admitted to “unintentionally” committing tax evasion worth 6 billion won last month.
 
However, Yoo appears to object to the audit results, as reports state that he “expects the bill to drop to 3 billion won” through a reevaluation.
 
His agency, King Kong by Starship, said it would release a statement soon.
 
Lee’s tax evasion situation was reportedly similar to Yoo's, as an audit was done on her self-established agency as well.
 
At the time, her agency TeamHope said that she “faithfully” paid the additional requested amount, adding that the evasion had occurred due to “different interpretations of the law.”

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
