 Forest service publishes annual map of forest, flower festivals in Korea
Published: 14 Mar. 2025, 18:11
A map, released by Korea Forest Service, featuring forest festivals scheduled to take place in Korea [KOREA FOREST SERVICE]

The Korea Forest Service (KFS) has released a map showcasing forest and flower festivals set to take place nationwide this spring.  
 
Categorized by region, the map displays the name, location and dates of spring festivals scheduled for the first half of this year.

KFS also published a list of 144 festivals taking place up until June, 52 of which will be organized at forests designated among Korea’s top 100 forests, according to the KFS.
 
Among the major events is the Arboretum Foundation’s spring festival, scheduled to be held from March 28 to April 20. Other popular festivals include the Yongmun Wild Plants Festival at Yangpyeong County, Gyeonggi and an event at Gwanghwamun Square in central Seoul in May, which will showcase forest products.
 
The KFS has been releasing the festival map annually to boost regional tourism and support mountain villages.
 
Additional information about festivals is available on the KFS’s website, though the agency advises contacting local governments directly for more specific details, as festival dates may be subject to change.  
 
A separate map outlining festivals scheduled for the latter half of the year will be released in June, the KFS said.

BY WOO JI-WON [[email protected]]
