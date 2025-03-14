Gyeonggi’s tattoo removal aid for teens sparks debate over taxpayer funds
Published: 14 Mar. 2025, 14:41
The Gyeonggi Provincial Government is under scrutiny for its newly announced program offering 2 million won ($1,370) in financial aid to help teenagers remove scars and tattoos.
The initiative, available to financially struggling Gyeonggi residents aged 9 to 24, provides funding for the removal of scars from self-harm or violence, as well as tattoos. It also includes counseling services to support participants.
However, the program has sparked debate online, with critics questioning the use of taxpayer money for tattoo removals — especially for individuals who voluntarily got inked.
“Why should taxes pay for something they chose to do?” one user commented on Bobae Dream, an online community where the project was discussed Wednesday.
Another wrote, “People will just remove tattoos they don’t like and get new ones. I don’t want my tax money funding tattoo removals for delinquents.”
Many also argued that the funds should instead be directed toward vulnerable groups, such as the elderly or children supporting their families.
Supporters, however, defended the initiative, saying it offers young people a chance at a fresh start. “This is for those who regret their choices and want to change their future,” one commenter wrote.
Originally launched in 2022, the program helped 49 participants last year.
The Seoul Metropolitan Government has also introduced a similar initiative. In February, the Seoul Support Center for Out-of-School Teens partnered with the Catholic University of Korea’s Seoul St. Mary’s Hospital to offer tattoo removal treatments for 12 teenagers. The exact amount of financial support was not disclosed.
