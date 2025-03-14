Impeachment-related rallies to pose major traffic problems in Seoul
According to the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency on Friday, protesters calling for a verdict upholding the impeachment will hold a rally on Sajik-ro in Jongno District and march in the neighborhood.
Sajik-ro extends from Gyeongbok Palace intersection in Jongno District to Dongnimmun intersection in western Seoul.
Conservative and pro-Yoon protesters will hold their demonstrations near Gwanghwamun Square and the Seoul city hall in central Seoul.
On the same day, a right-wing Christian group, Save Korea, will protest in front of the National Assembly in Yeouido, western Seoul.
Some 230 traffic police officers from the Seoul police agency will control traffic flow, including vehicles and pedestrians, to minimize public inconveniences.
On Sunday, runners participating in the 2025 Seoul Marathon will sprint from Gwanghwamun Square in central Seoul to Jamsil area in southern Seoul.
Roads in the central Seoul area — the Jongno and Jung Districts — will be closed between 5:30 a.m. and 11:11 a.m. Some roads in eastern Seoul’s Dongdaemun District and Gwangjin District and southern Seoul’s Songpa District will be closed from 8:59 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
For 10-kilometer (6.21-mile) runners, some roads in Songpa District between Garak Market and the Jamsil Sports Complex will have restricted access for vehicles starting at 5 a.m. The road closure will be lifted at 10:30 a.m.
For the marathon event, 1,651 police personnel will be dispatched across the capital to guide motorists about their travel diversions. Also, bus routes will be adjusted.
Specific information is available on the Seoul police-run traffic update website “www.spatic.go.kr” or by calling at 02-700-5000.
