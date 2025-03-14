Gyeonggi’s tattoo removal aid for teens sparks debate over taxpayer funds

Impeachment-related rallies to pose major traffic problems in Seoul

Seoul to create foreigner support center at Coex Hyundai Department Store

Transport ministry points to charger short circuit as likely cause of Air Busan fire

Related Stories

Subways to pass stations without stopping to avoid delays due to protests

Traffic disruptions likely in downtown Seoul as unionists take to the streets against Yoon gov't

Marathon showers

Seoul to install more traffic lights with countdowns for red signals

2024 JTBC Seoul Marathon — in pictures