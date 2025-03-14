Korea mobilizes country's entire police force as tensions rise ahead of Yoon impeachment verdict
Published: 14 Mar. 2025, 12:31
- LEE SOO-JUNG
The entire police force nationwide will be mobilized at full capacity, with an order mandating that officers remain in the highest state of emergency readiness on the day the Constitutional Court delivers its verdict on the validity of the parliamentary impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol, the National Police Agency said Friday.
Acting President Choi Sang-mok convened a public safety meeting with the National Police Agency and relevant ministries at the government complex in central Seoul to prepare for safety measures and manage potential mass political rallies as the ruling approaches.
“Based on the zero-tolerance principle, the government will sternly hold those accountable for behaviors that challenge public authority — such as damaging public facilities, assaulting police officers or committing arson,” Choi said.
While the government respects individuals’ constitutional right to participate in demonstrations, Choi emphasized that safety measures must be in place "to protect public safety and maintain social order."
The National Police Agency will implement the highest emergency readiness posture from its five-tier system across the country. Officers will not be permitted to take leave, and senior officers will be required to remain at their stations and offices.
Police will install fences around the Constitutional Court and dispatch riot police officers. Detectives and security personnel will also escort justices to protect them from potential clashes with political protesters.
Those who assault police officers or cause public disorder will be arrested on-site. Police have vowed to "thoroughly trace" those who orchestrated the offenses or disturbances and refer them for criminal trials.
Additionally, police officers will be on emergency shifts the day before the ruling to “minimize social chaos.”
In downtown Seoul, the Jung and Jongno districts near the Constitutional Court will be divided into eight special zones to prevent crime. Intensified police patrols will be conducted in these areas.
The Justice Ministry will also be in an emergency posture to “sternly respond to crimes that violate the rule of law,” coordinating closely with police.
The Interior Ministry will oversee crowd density at subway stations near rally sites on the day of the ruling. If subway stations become overcrowded, trains will bypass those stations and some stations may be closed.
In central Seoul, Gwanghwamun Station on Line No. 5, City Hall Station on Lines Nos. 1 and 2, Jonggak Station on Line No. 1, Jongno 3-ga Station on Lines Nos. 1, 3 and 5 and Gyeongbokgung Station on Line No. 3 could be subject to closures. Metro stations in the vicinity of rally sites in Busan, Daegu, Gwangju and Daejeon may also be shut down for crowd control.
Eleven schools near the Constitutional Court will be closed on the day of the ruling, according to the Seoul Metropolitan Government. Public transportation services, including bus routes, may be adjusted.
Choi ordered authorities to “prioritize public safety” and “thoroughly prepare in advance” to ensure no mishaps occur on the day of the ruling.
“Korea’s democratic resilience will be tested,” Choi said. “Respecting and accepting the results — no matter what they may be — is essential for the stability and development of the community.”
He also called on Koreans to show “mature civility, as the international community is closely watching” the country.
