Seoul to create foreigner support center at Coex Hyundai Department Store
Published: 14 Mar. 2025, 16:47
A new support center offering counseling services and informational seminars to foreign residents will open at Hyundai Department Store’s Coex branch in Gangnam District, southern Seoul.
The Global Life Hub will officially launch with an opening ceremony at 5 p.m. on Friday on the department store’s 11th floor, according to the Seoul Metropolitan Government on Friday.
Following the ceremony, a seminar on real estate by Pascal Choe, Manhattan Real Estate Corporation CEO, will be held, marking the beginning of a series of themed programs that will take place regularly at the hub.
With the latest launch, regular counseling services covering a wide range of topics including finance, immigration and employment will be offered at the department store's global lounge on the third floor. The sessions will be available six days a week in both English and Korean.
Special counseling sessions featuring professionals in the areas of law, labor issues, taxes and administration will be held once a week in the store's 11th-floor culture center. Reservations will be required for attendance.
Apart from counseling, the hub will host seminars with experts covering essential topics for foreign residents, such as year-end tax adjustments, real estate regulations and labor laws, once or twice a month.
The hub also plans to arrange regular Korean language and cultural classes to encourage interaction between local and foreign residents, according to the city.
The Global Life Hub was established as part of a memorandum of understanding signed last year between the city government and Hyundai Department Store. Through the initiative, the city said it aims to foster cultural exchanges between Korean and foreign residents while providing essential support services.
“With the launch of the Global Life Hub, a space for foreign residents to access counseling and various services such as cultural events has been created,” said Lee Hae-seon, director-general of the Global City Policy Bureau at the City Hall. “Seoul will continue to collaborate with private companies to expand these kinds of spaces to provide practical support.”
More details about programs set to take place at Global Life Hub are available on the websites of the Seoul Global Center and Hyundai Department Store.
