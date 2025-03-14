Kia Tigers' Patrick Wisdom still finding his feet — or hands — in KBO preseason

Five games into his first preseason in the KBO, Kia Tigers first baseman Patrick Wisdom is batting only 2-for-13 with four strikeouts and no extra-base hits. It's certainly not the type of performance the Tigers had in mind when they signed the three-time 20-homer man from the Chicago Cubs, but Tigers manager Lee Bum-ho said Friday he is staying patient with the slugger."I think he was trying to see pitches early on, because he had to figure out what types of pitches KBO pitchers were throwing. And it's never easy for anyone to start hitting right away in a new league," Lee told reporters at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul ahead of preseason action against the Doosan Bears."In recent games, he started getting more aggressive," Lee added. "As he gets more acclimated to baseball here, he will get himself ready. He had such a good career in the majors and I believe he should be able to put up big numbers here."Wisdom twice led the Cubs in home runs, with 28 in 2022 and 25 the following year.He batted cleanup in Friday's game after hitting out of the fifth spot in Thursday's game. Kim Do-yeong, the 2024 KBO MVP who will likely bat third most of the season, moved up a spot to No. 2 for Friday."Obviously, we can't play the whole season with one lineup," Lee said. "I want to test different combinations and see which ones will give us the best chance to win."Lee said he was also heartened to see oft-injured outfielder Na Sung-bum enjoy a healthy preseason.Na, a perennial All-Star with nine 20-homer campaigns to his name, is batting .400 for spring after a two-hit Thursday. He missed 42 games last year and 86 games in 2023 due to injuries."Hitters can have their good days and bad days," Lee said. "If Sung-bum can stay healthy for the whole season, it will make our team that much stronger."Yonhap