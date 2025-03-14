Son Heung-min assist helps Tottenham Hotspur advance in Europa League
Published: 14 Mar. 2025, 10:37 Updated: 14 Mar. 2025, 11:05
Son Heung-min picked up an assist to help Tottenham Hotspur progress in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday.
Son set up the Premier League team's second goal by James Maddison as Spurs defeated AZ Alkmaar 3-1 in the second leg of the round of 16 at the UEFA Europa League at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Thursday.
Tottenham, after losing the first leg 1-0 last week, advanced to the quarterfinals with a 3-2 aggregate win. They will take on the German side Eintracht Frankfurt in the two-legged quarterfinals — with Tottenham hosting on April 10 and then visiting Frankfurt on April 17.
Son now has 11 assists in all competitions this season.
Maddison's goal in the 48th minute was sandwiched between two goals from Wilson Odobert in the 26th and 74th minutes. Peer Koopmeiners had the lone goal for AZ Alkmaar in the 63rd minute.
This will be Tottenham's first appearance in the final eight in a UEFA club competition since their runner-up finish at the 2018-2019 Champions League.
Tottenham are trying to win their first trophy since the 2008 EFL Cup. For this season, they were eliminated in the semifinals of the EFL Cup and in the fourth round of the FA Cup. They are well out of contention in the Premier League, where they are in 13th place entering the weekend's action.
Son, who made his senior professional debut in 2010 with Hamburger SV in Germany and joined Tottenham in 2015, is chasing the first trophy of his career.
After Odobert pulled Spurs even in the aggregate score, Son found Maddison for the 2-0 goal three minutes after the restart.
Koopmeiners responded for the Dutch club to force a 2-2 tie in the aggregate score before Odobert put Spurs up for good.
Yonhap
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)