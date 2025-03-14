Korean players struggle in suspended opening round at The Players Championship

Korean players found themselves out of early contention in the suspended opening round of The Players Championship on the PGA Tour.Tom Kim was the top-performing Korean after shooting a two-under 70 to tie for 31st place at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, on Thursday. Kim finished with consecutive birdies on the 17th and 18th, considered the two most difficult holes on the par-72, 7,352-yard course.Kim sits four strokes behind three co-leaders: Lucas Glover and J.J. Spaun of the United States, and Camilo Villegas of Colombia. Five players shot five-under in the opening round, which was suspended due to darkness with five players still on the course.On the par-three 17th, best known for its iconic island green, Kim put his tee shot just five feet from the cup and made the putt for the birdie. On the closing hole, Kim hit a 300-yard drive before setting up a four-foot putt for his fifth birdie of the round.Kim Si-woo, the 2017 champion, carded a one-under 71 with two birdies and a bogey.An Byeong-hun had a far more adventurous day in shooting a 73, as he recorded five birdies, four bogeys and one double bogey.Im Sung-jae was four-over 76 in his first round, with five birdies, five bogeys and two double bogeys. Lee Kyoung-hoon was one shot worse than Im after getting five bogeys for a 77.The $25 million Players Championship is the most lucrative tournament on the tour this season, with the champion taking home $4.5 million. It is referred to as the "fifth major" thanks to its big purse and deep field.Yonhap