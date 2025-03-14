Trump says he won't 'bend' on tariffs

U.S. President Donald Trump said Thursday that he won't "bend" on tariffs on steel, aluminum or cars, as claims of policy inconsistency lingered due to his administration's recent adjustments to the imposition of levies on Canadian and Mexican goods.He made the remarks during a press availability, reiterating claims that the United States has been "ripped off" by trading partners for a long time, as he sat next to North Atlantic Treaty Organization Secretary General Mark Rutte at the White House for talks."We are not going to be ripped off any more," he said. "No. I'm not going to bend at all ... aluminum or steel or cars. We are not going to bend," he said.He was responding to a reporter's question of whether he will bend on tariffs on the two metals as well as country-by-country "reciprocal" tariffs that he plans to roll out on April 2 to match what other countries levy on American products.The remarks on his determination not to bend came a day after he underscored his "right to adjust" and his exercise of "flexibility" in his tariff policy, dismissing claims of policy inconsistency.Last Thursday, Trump delayed tariffs on Mexican and Canadian goods, covered under a trilateral FTA, better known as USMCA, until April 2. The reprieve came after 25 percent tariffs on Mexican and Canadian goods — with a carve-out for Canadian energy to be taxed at 10 percent — went into effect days earlier.On Tuesday morning, Trump threatened to double tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum imports to 50 percent, but reversed it hours later — a move that came after Ontario agreed to suspend a 25 percent surcharge on its electricity exports to the United States.Korea has been bracing for the potential repercussions of reciprocal tariffs, which are to be pegged to U.S. trading partners' duties, nontariff barriers and other elements, including exchange rate policies.Trump's 25 percent tariffs on steel and aluminum imports went into effect on Wednesday, as he has been using tariffs as a tool to pare down America's trade deficits, bolster domestic manufacturing and address other policy challenges, including the inflow of undocumented migrants and illicit drugs.Yonhap