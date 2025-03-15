Kim Soo-hyun's agency asks Kim Sae-ron's mother to meet in person
Published: 15 Mar. 2025, 19:45
- YOON SO-YEON
Actor Kim Soo-hyun's agency would like to meet the mother of late actor Kim Sae-ron to settle the ongoing back-and-forth between the two parties regarding his alleged relationship with the late actor.
"We know that no words of comfort will be enough to console the broken heart of Kim Sae-ron's mother after the loss of her daughter. We express our deepest regret toward the pain that the deceased had to endure," Kim Soo-hyun's agency Gold Medalist said in a statement on Saturday.
"But we believe there are differences in opinion between [Kim Sae-ron's] mother and the agency. We also believe that there will be things that she could not have known.
"It would be inappropriate for us to continue the public argument, especially for the deceased's mother, who has been trying to recover the late actor's reputation, and the late actor. Our management would like to meet with the mother and fully explain everything. Please contact us any time at the Gold Medalist office."
The statement came a day after far-right political YouTube channel Hoverlab posted another video of pictures that Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Sae-ron took together in the past.
The channel also threatened to expose pictures of Kim Soo-hyun washing the dishes naked along with a video, "as soon as the family of Kim Sae-ron give their consent."
"We await the sincere apology toward Kim Sae-ron's family," the video said. "If he keeps on continuing with lies and excuses, then we will reveal three unbelievable pictures and a video."
Earlier on Friday, Kim Soo-hyun admitted to dating Kim Sae-ron, but only after she became a legal adult. He argued that the two dated just over a year, as opposed to the six years of relationship that the two allegedly had since Kim Sae-ron was 15, as argued by the late actor's family.
The agency originally planned to respond next week but decided to release a statement early, saying that Kim Soo-hyun was experiencing emotional distress over the accusations, online comments and false information spreading online. It also rejected claims that Kim Soo-hyun was responsible for Kim Sae-ron’s financial struggles before her death.
