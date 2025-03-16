Price plummet: Gas drops for sixth week straight
Published: 16 Mar. 2025, 18:53
Prices are displayed at a gas station in Seoul on March 16. The average price of oil has now fallen for six consecutive weeks with gasoline prices having dropped by 15.9 won (1 cent) in the second week of March to 1,699.9 won per liter compared to the previous week, according to Opinet, the Korea National Oil Corporation’s price tracking system.
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)