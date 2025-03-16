 Investment initiative: Amcham to work with Yido, NH Investment on U.S. infrastructure push
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Finance

print dictionary print

Investment initiative: Amcham to work with Yido, NH Investment on U.S. infrastructure push

Published: 16 Mar. 2025, 18:23
 
From left, Son Jin, head of the infrastructure division at Hanyang Asset; James Kim, chairman and CEO of the American Chamber of Commerce in Korea (Amcham); Choi Jeong-hoon, CEO of Yido; and Yoon Hye-young, head of infrastructure investment at NH Investment & Securities, take a commemorative photo at the "Buy America" MOU Signing Ceremony on March 13. [AMERICAN CHAMBER OF COMMERCE IN KOREA]

From left, Son Jin, head of the infrastructure division at Hanyang Asset; James Kim, chairman and CEO of the American Chamber of Commerce in Korea (Amcham); Choi Jeong-hoon, CEO of Yido; and Yoon Hye-young, head of infrastructure investment at NH Investment & Securities, take a commemorative photo at the "Buy America" MOU Signing Ceremony on March 13. [AMERICAN CHAMBER OF COMMERCE IN KOREA]

 
From left, Son Jin, head of the infrastructure division at Hanyang Asset; James Kim, chairman and CEO of the American Chamber of Commerce in Korea (Amcham); Choi Jeong-hoon, CEO of Yido; and Yoon Hye-young, head of infrastructure investment at NH Investment & Securities, take a commemorative photo at the "Buy America" MOU Signing Ceremony on March 13.
 
Road management company Yido, Amcham, Hanyang Asset and NH Investment & Securities agreed to collaborate on infrastructure in the United States under a memorandum of understanding signed the same day. Amcham plans to help the three Korean companies strengthen their connections with major U.S. partners and policymakers in order to securely invest in and enter the nation's market. 
 
Kim said the new agreement would "not only expand trade and investment between the two countries, but also promote job creation, innovation and sustainable economic growth" in a statement.
tags Amcham

More in Finance

Investment initiative: Amcham to work with Yido, NH Investment on U.S. infrastructure push

Kospi ends week down 0.28% on U.S. volatility

Mirae holds ETF seminar in Mumbai, aims to expand footprint in subcontinent

Kospi opens slightly lower due to Trump not relenting on tariffs

Foreign investors sell Korean stocks for seventh consecutive month in February

Related Stories

CEO risk, labor market need addressing to boost Korea's competitiveness, says Amcham

Amcham report calls for eased regulations in 9 sectors to lure companies

Amcham hosts discussion on privacy policies in AI era

Amcham hosts automotive summit on sustainability with UL Solutions, GM Korea

Amcham celebrates International Women's Day with panel on female leadership
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)