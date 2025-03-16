Investment initiative: Amcham to work with Yido, NH Investment on U.S. infrastructure push

From left, Son Jin, head of the infrastructure division at Hanyang Asset; James Kim, chairman and CEO of the American Chamber of Commerce in Korea (Amcham); Choi Jeong-hoon, CEO of Yido; and Yoon Hye-young, head of infrastructure investment at NH Investment & Securities, take a commemorative photo at the "Buy America" MOU Signing Ceremony on March 13.Road management company Yido, Amcham, Hanyang Asset and NH Investment & Securities agreed to collaborate on infrastructure in the United States under a memorandum of understanding signed the same day. Amcham plans to help the three Korean companies strengthen their connections with major U.S. partners and policymakers in order to securely invest in and enter the nation's market.Kim said the new agreement would "not only expand trade and investment between the two countries, but also promote job creation, innovation and sustainable economic growth" in a statement.