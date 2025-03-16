GS25 enters northern Vietnam with six new Hanoi stores
GS25 opened six convenience stores in Hanoi on Friday, signaling its expansion to the northern region of the country.
The six new branches, located in the Ba Dinh, Hoan Kiem, Dong Da and Cau Giay regions of Hanoi, are the first GS25 branches in northern Vietnam and are in tourist destinations and business areas with high buying power, parent company GS Retail said Sunday.
GS25 first entered Vietnam with a store in Ho Chi Minh City in 2018 and now operates 350 branches across the country.
It plans to open 150 or so more branches across Vietnam, bringing the total number of stores to 500, by the end of this year, and to reach 700 branches by 2027.
“Entering Hanoi signifies a transition point as we expand to all parts of Vietnam,” GS Retail Managing Director Lee Sung-hwa said in a press release Sunday. “We hope to grow as the convenience store brand that represents Vietnam.”
