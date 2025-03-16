 MBK Partners CEO to pony up personal cash to ensure payments to Homeplus suppliers
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

MBK Partners CEO to pony up personal cash to ensure payments to Homeplus suppliers

Published: 16 Mar. 2025, 16:20
MBK Partners Chairman Kim Byung-ju [MBK PARTNERS]

MBK Partners Chairman Kim Byung-ju [MBK PARTNERS]

Kim Byung-ju, chairman of Homeplus's major stockholder MBK Partners, will contribute his private funds to ensure that small businesses supplying goods to the beleaguered retailer receive payments.
 
"As a major stakeholder of Homeplus, we are listening to voices of various stakeholders and will fulfill our social responsibility regarding Homeplus' rehabilitation process," MBK Partners said in a statement Sunday. 
 
"As part of this effort, chairman Kim Byung-ju will provide financial support to ensure that small business suppliers expected to face difficulties receive their payments promptly."
 
The amount and the method by which Chairman Kim will contribute his private fund weren't disclosed.  
 
A delivery truck of Homeplus is parked outside one of the retailer's Seoul branches on March 16. [YONHAP]

A delivery truck of Homeplus is parked outside one of the retailer's Seoul branches on March 16. [YONHAP]

Related Article

Homeplus filed for court-lead rehabilitation on March 4 as it faced a liquidity crunch. Its major stakeholder, MBK Partners, came under scrutiny after it was revealed that it procured funding from individual investors right before filing for the receivership. MBK Partners was also criticized for seeking rehabilitation, including possible debt cancellation, without even making full-fledged efforts to rescue the retail chain.
 
"We had to find the most reliable way to ensure that Homeplus' 19,000 employees as well as 6,000 business partners, including leased store operators and suppliers, could continue their normal business operations," MBK Partners said Sunday. 
 
"Faced with a sudden liquidity crisis, it was necessary to take pre-emptive measures to stabilize Homeplus before it went bankrupt, and we determined that the only viable solution was the rehabilitation process."
 
MBK Partners also explained that taking "pre-emptive measures" was necessary to prevent social chaos caused by the payment delays of TMON and WeMakePrice last year.  
 
"We will ensure that Homeplus continues its normal business stably under the protection of the court's rehabilitation program, minimizing damages to various stakeholders," the statement read. 
 
Meanwhile, the management of Homeplus held a news conference on Friday, standing before the public to apologize for the first time since filing for the court-lead rehabilitation process.
 
Its CEO Joh Ju-yeon, at the conference, announced it paid back 340 billion won ($234 million) worth of commercial receivables and possessed 160 billion won worth of cash reserves, assuring that small businesses will have their receivables paid back soon. The CEO asked big companies to wait a while longer. 
 

BY JIN EUN-SOO [[email protected]]
tags homeplus mbk partners

More in Industry

U.S. expert sees geopolitical benefits for Korea in Alaska LNG project

Furry friends: Third of Korea now owns pets

Global gains: Dairy prices hit two-year high

GS25 enters northern Vietnam with six new Hanoi stores

MBK Partners CEO to pony up personal cash to ensure payments to Homeplus suppliers

Related Stories

Coupang, AliExpress decline to buy Homeplus Express

Homeplus CEOs apologize, ask for understanding as payments are processed

Homeplus avoided liquidity crisis. Its parent company could lose a much bigger fight.

Homeplus enters corporate rehabilitation to head off effects of credit rating drop

MBK’s rehabilitation move sparks concerns over short-termism in private equity
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)