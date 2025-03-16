 Snow, Chahong Ardor launch AI-powered hair consulting app
Published: 16 Mar. 2025, 16:47
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI


Snow and Chahong Ardor launched an AI-powered hair consulting service. [SNOW]

Naver's AI camera app company, Snow, will collaborate with Chahong Ardor, Korea's premium hair salon franchise, to launch an AI-powered hair consulting service for females in Korea and Japan.
 
The service will categorize the user's face shape in 10 types, using its AI-powered face recognition and analysis technology as well as analyze the proportions. Reflecting the user's preference in styles and individual habits, the service suggests the three best-suited hairstyles out of 51 options available. 
 
The individual habits will include how often and when one washes their hair, whether one ties up their hair more often or lets it loose and how skilled one is in styling their hair.
 
The suggested hairstyles can be directly deployed on the user's face through the camera app.
 
The service plans to expand to other Asian countries that show high interest in K-beauty after the initial Korea and Japan launches, the company said. 
 
The service comes with a price tag of 19,900 won ($13.69) for one-time access with a discount price of 14,900 won at launch. 
 
“This service is a new attempt that combines' Snow's facial recognition technology with AI and professional beauty expertise accumulated through numerous consultations and demonstrations,” Woo Young-jae, business team lead at Snow, said in a release. 
 
“We are delighted to deliver Chahong's professional consulting services through our technology.” 

BY JIN EUN-SOO [[email protected]]
