Jennie's 'The Ruby Experience' concert delivers an emotional and intimate performance for fans
Published: 16 Mar. 2025, 13:54
Jennie of Blackpink held the final show of her “The Ruby Experience” concert on Saturday at Inspire Arena in Incheon, wrapping up a journey that began at Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on March 6.
The anticipation for her only concert in Korea was palpable even hours before showtime, with fans filming themselves dancing to her songs near the venue entrance. Hundreds of suitcases from international fans were stacked outside, all for the chance to see the superstar perform live.
The concert celebrated Jennie’s debut solo album “Ruby,” released on March 7.
As the clock neared the 6 p.m. start time, some 10,000 attendees could barely contain their excitement. But before they could even settle in, a slew of celebrities made their way in, each arrival setting off waves of attention. From members of girl group NewJeans and boy band Winner to Red Velvet's Yeri, comedian Yoo Jae-suk, and actors Kim Ji-won and Hyeri, the star-studded attendance only reaffirmed that Jennie is a star among stars. Blackpink's Rosé also made an appearance.
"Hello, everyone! It’s Jennie," the icon greeted fans. Untraditionally for K-pop concerts, she powered through 11 songs before addressing her fans for the first time.
“This is my first solo concert, so if I stumble a bit, I hope you’ll understand,” she said with a warm smile. “I just want to say a huge, huge thank you to everyone who came to my very first solo concert.”
She then took a moment to reflect on the surreal journey she has been on since the release of “Ruby.” The star made history with the album on Apple Music, ranking No. 9 on the U.S. Top Albums chart — the highest placement ever for a K-pop solo artist.
“It still feels like a dream, and It’s like my mind is refusing to believe it’s real. But standing here, actually seeing all of you with my own eyes and greeting you in person — it’s finally starting to sink in.”
“This time, instead of focusing on being perfect, polished and glamorous, I wanted to show a more honest side of me — a little clumsy, stuttering. This whole experience feels so new, almost like I’m starting fresh."
She delivered on that promise from the moment the concert began until the very end of the 75-minute show. While the show was shorter than the typical 90-minute-plus K-pop concert, Jennie made every minute count.
The show kicked off with a graceful ballerina prancing across the stage to the serene melody of “Intro: JANE with FKJ.”
Moments later, Jennie made her grand entrance in an oversized fur coat, her signature black sunglasses, a red top, a checkered pink miniskirt and blue stockings, exuding effortless coolness with just her pure presence. She opened the night with “start a War” and “Handlebars (feat. Dua Lipa)."
Changing swiftly into a black crop top and white mini skirt, Jennie blended her sultry vocals with choreography alongside her dancers in “Love Hangover (feat. Dominic Fike).”
As the soft, catchy melody filled the venue, a faint scent of soapy perfume drifted through the air, adding a sensory touch to the immersive “Ruby Experience.”
Jennie kept the energy high with "Mantra," a rare moment in the concert where the audience could sing along. She showcased her sharp, clean rap skills with sleek dance moves, backed by at least 10 dancers, all choreographed by Charm La'Donna, who also worked on Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime show.
Throughout the night, Jennie switched personas with each song, fully embodying the emotions of each track — immersing herself in the theme of "ZEN," "Damn Right (feat. Childish Gambino, Kali Uchis)" and "Seoul City." The music video for “Seoul City” was revealed to the fans for the first time during the concert.
Excitement peaked by the ninth number, arguably one of the most anticipated tracks — “like JENNIE,” the album's title track. The track ranked No.7 on Global Spotify on March 14.
In a red top and blue jeans, Jennie delivered a blistering rap performance, backed by sharp hand movements and iconic choreography, living up to every fan's expectations.
With 11 songs down and four to go in her 15-song set list, Jennie took a seat on stage, finally addressing the audience. As she talked about her fans and music, her voice wavered slightly, her emotions catching up with her.
“If it’s okay … could you all scream for me?"
The crowd screamed for a full 10 seconds as Jennie spread her arms, placed her hand on her chest and soaked in the energy.
"I promised myself I wouldn’t cry … but honestly, after releasing my album and receiving so much love and support, it was hard to take it all in. But seeing all of you here tonight with my own eyes … I just feel so grateful and so, so happy."
She took a deep breath. "Okay, I’ll calm down now. Let’s get back into concert mode! Are you ready?"
And with that, she launched into "F.T.S.," an anthem of liberation and self-expression. She initially struggled to start the song due to lingering emotions but quickly shook them off as the night rushed to the end.
Fans kept the momentum alive even during interludes, chanting Jennie’s name in unison while she went backstage for a quick change.
When she reappeared, this time at a piano for "Starlight," she once again took a moment to thank her fans. "I really want to say that I am truly thankful," she said. "I will always be Jennie who makes good music, so keep watching me."
As she ran across the stage, making hearts and blowing kisses to fans, confetti filled the stage like stardust, creating a picture-perfect ending to a night filled with raw emotion and artistic brilliance.
She closed the show with the emotional "twin," offering one final thank-you to the fans who had joined her on this journey. There was no encore.
As the lights slowly brightened in “The Ruby Experience,” one thing was clear — she is the show.
BY WOO JI-WON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
