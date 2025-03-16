 Springtime cold snap brings snow, rain and wind to most of Korea
Springtime cold snap brings snow, rain and wind to most of Korea

Published: 16 Mar. 2025, 14:54 Updated: 16 Mar. 2025, 15:27
Gosung County, Gangwon, is covered in snow on March 16. [YONHAP]

A cold snap arrived as snow and rain fell across the country on Sunday, accompanied by strong winds, causing temperatures to drop significantly by 3 to 7 degrees Celsius (5.4 to 12.6 degrees Fahrenheit) from the previous day.
 
Cold air from the north will move south, bringing temperatures lower than the seasonal average, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).
 

The morning lows in major cities are expected to be 4 to 5 degrees in Seoul, 4 degrees in Incheon, 4 degrees in Daejeon, 5 degrees in Daegu, 5 degrees in Jeonju, 2 to 4 degrees in Gwangju, 6 degrees in Busan and 8 degrees in Jeju Island.
 
The daytime highs are forecast to reach 6 degrees in Seoul, 5 degrees in Incheon, 8 degrees in Daejeon, 10 degrees in Daegu, 7 to 8 degrees in Jeonju, 8 to 9 degrees in Gwangju, 11 degrees in Busan and 9 to 10 degrees in Jeju.  
 
From early dawn, rain or snow was expected to begin in most parts of the country, with heavy snowfall of 1 to 3 centimeters (0.03 to 0.1 feet) per hour accumulating in some areas, including mountainous regions of Gangwon and northeastern North Gyeongsang.  
 
The expected snowfall is about 1 centimeter in Seoul and northwestern and southwestern inland areas of Gyeonggi, up to 30 centimeters in mountainous areas of Gangwon, up to 20 centimeters in parts of North and South Gyeongsang, and up to 10 centimeters in the Chungcheong and Jeolla regions.  
 
By Monday afternoon, the expected snowfall will be up to 30 centimeters in the mountains of Gangwon, up to 15 centimeters in the inland of southern Gangwon, and 10 centimeters in other Gangwon and eastern Gyeonggi, northern North Chungcheong and North Gyeongsang.
 
In addition, strong winds with gusts exceeding 55 kilometers per hour (34.18 miles per hour) blew across most of the country on Sunday.  
 
Winds strengthened even further Sunday afternoon, reaching speeds of over 55 kilometers per hour nationwide and exceeding 70 kilometers per hour in some coastal areas and Jeju Island.  
 
As a result, the wind chill will drop further, making conditions feel even colder. The cold snap is expected to intensify, significantly lowering the perceived temperature.

BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
