PPP, DP vow to acknowledge impeachment ruling, but keep up pressure on court
Published: 16 Mar. 2025, 18:23
- CHO JUNG-WOO
The conservative People Power Party (PPP) said Sunday it would “concede” to the Constitutional Court’s verdict on President Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment amid the delayed announcement of the ruling date.
Speaking at a press conference at the National Assembly in Yeouido, western Seoul, PPP floor leader Kweon Seong-dong stressed his party's "official stance" to acknowledge the Constitutional Court's decision. He added that the party would coordinate its response with the liberal Democratic Party (DP) through a joint press conference or a collective statement.
On Wednesday, DP leader Lee Jae-myung said that his party "should concede, and has been doing so," regarding the Constitutional Court's verdict, during an appearance on local broadcaster Channel A's YouTube channel.
When asked whether Yoon himself would issue a statement acknowledging the court’s ruling, Kweon said, “I understand that he said he would during his final hearing.”
On the same day, PPP Rep. Ahn Cheol-soo wrote on his Facebook account that “a sincere statement from the president acknowledging the court’s decision, whatever it may be,” would help “prevent national turmoil and unrest.”
Seok Dong-hyun, one of Yoon’s attorneys, said during a press conference on Feb. 19 that “the president would, as a matter of course, accept the Constitutional Court’s verdict.”
As of Sunday, the Constitutional Court had yet to announce a ruling date on whether to reinstate or remove Yoon. The court typically announces ruling dates two to three days in advance.
While some observers believe the decision may come mid- to late this week, others speculate that the ruling may be delayed until after the DP leader’s second trial, scheduled for March 26, on his appeal of a lower court conviction related to charges of lying during a 2021 state audit of the Gyeonggi provincial government just as he launched his presidential campaign.
Minor conservative New Reform Party Rep. Lee Jun-seok, speaking on a YouTube channel on Thursday, said, "Considering the Constitutional Court usually delivers its impeachment ruling on Fridays, it would either come on the 21st or the 28th," adding that he believes it is more likely the ruling will be made on March 28.
"Given the serious public division and concerns over social stability, the Constitutional Court would likely make its decision after seeing Lee’s appeals trial on March 26," he said.
More than two weeks have passed since the trial’s final hearing, marking the longest deliberation period for a presidential impeachment case. Previously, rulings on former presidents Roh Moo-hyun and Park Geun-hye were issued just 14 and 11 days after their trials concluded.
To uphold Yoon’s impeachment, at least six of the eight justices must concur.
Except for the impeachment case of Korea Communications Commission Chair Lee Jin-sook — where a 4-4 split resulted in the motion being dismissed — recent Constitutional Court rulings on four senior officials have been unanimous at 8-0, reinstating them to their positions.
Despite their vows to acknowledge the ruling, both parties continued to pressure the Constitutional Court on Sunday regarding its verdict on Yoon's impeachment.
DP floor leader Park Chan-dae called for Yoon's "immediate removal" and urged the Constitutional Court to deliver a ruling this week, as the party continued its marching protest from the National Assembly to Gwanghwamun for the fifth consecutive day.
The PPP called on the Constitutional Court to first rule on the impeachment motion against suspended Prime Minister Han Duck-soo. PPP floor leader Kweon stressed the ruling on Han should come promptly, noting that he had heard the review had already concluded. PPP Rep. Na Kyung-won also wrote on her Facebook account that the ruling on Han should come first, stressing that Yoon's hearing ended on Feb. 25, six days later than the prime minister's.
BY CHO JUNG-WOO, YOON JI-WON
