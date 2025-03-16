Hoverlab releases photo of pantless Kim Soo-hyun, demands his apology
Published: 16 Mar. 2025, 00:24
- YOON SO-YEON
YouTube channel Hoverlab released a photograph of actor Kim Soo-hyun allegedly washing dishes without his trousers at late actor Kim Sae-ron's house, along with a statement from the late actor's family once again demanding Kim Soo-hyun's formal apology.
Far-right political channel Hoverlab held a livestream on Saturday evening and disclosed a photograph of Kim Soo-hyun wearing a long T-shirt and washing the dishes.
"We would like to emphasize that he is not wearing his trousers. This is a photograph of him without his trousers," the channel said.
The YouTube channel had threatened to release the photo on Friday. Kim Soo-hyun's agency Gold Medalist released a statement on Saturday afternoon asking Kim Sae-ron's family to meet with the agency in person.
Late Kim Sae-ron's family also released a statement during the livestream, demanding Kim Soo-hyun apologize for dating Kim Sae-ron when she was a minor and also for sending her papers to pressure her about her 700-million-won ($482,000) debt to the agency.
The family also warned legal measures against YouTuber Lee Jin-ho who repeatedly posted videos criticizing Kim Sae-ron before her death.
"There is nothing else we want from Kim Soo-hyun or his agency other than an official apology," the family said.
Earlier on Friday, Kim Soo-hyun admitted to dating Kim Sae-ron, but only after she became a legal adult. He argued that the two dated just over a year, as opposed to the six years of relationship that the two allegedly had since Kim Sae-ron was 15, as argued by the late actor's family.
The agency originally planned to respond next week but decided to release a statement early, saying that Kim Soo-hyun was experiencing emotional distress over the accusations, online comments and false information spreading online. It also rejected claims that Kim Soo-hyun was responsible for Kim Sae-ron’s financial struggles before her death.
