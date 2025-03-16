Yoon supporters, opponents rally in Seoul as impeachment ruling approaches
Published: 16 Mar. 2025, 17:27
Supporters and opponents of President Yoon Suk Yeol took to the streets across Seoul over the weekend in a show of political force, as speculation grows that a ruling on his impeachment trial is imminent.
Opponents of impeachment held rallies in the emblematic square in Gwanghwamun and the presidential office in central Seoul, as well as in Yeouido, western Seoul, where the National Assembly compound is.
A pro-Yoon protest group led by far-right Pastor Jeon Kwang-hoon of Sarang Jeil Church held a rally in the Gwanghwamun area at 1 p.m.
“There are more people here today than at the March 1 rally,” said Jeon. “President Yoon will definitely return next week.” Supporters responded with enthusiastic cheers.
Police unofficially estimated the crowd at 35,000 as of 2:30 p.m. Speakers took turns on stage, calling for an audit of election fraud claims and the invocation of the people's right to resist.
Holding placards reading “Immediate reinstatement of Yoon Suk Yeol” and “Dissolve the National Assembly” in both hands, supporters appeared highly charged. A photo booth was also set up where people could take pictures with an image of Yoon, with the Korean and U.S. flags as a backdrop.
There was also street graffiti drawn with liberal Democratic Party (DP) leader Lee Jae-myung’s face, where people could step on it.
At the same time, near the National Assembly Station in Seoul’s Yeongdeungpo District, the conservative Christian group Save Korea held a “National Emergency Prayer Meeting.” An estimated 3,500 participants sang hymns and chanted, “We must stop communists from taking over South Korea.”
“I heard the impeachment ruling is coming next week, so I came out to show our strength,” said Yoon Seok-jo, a 78-year-old from Ansan, Gyeonggi. “If the president is impeached and we have to hold another presidential election, the country will fall into chaos.”
Lawmakers from the conservative People Power Party (PPP) also gathered at a large anti-impeachment rally hosted by Save Korea at Gumi Station in North Gyeongsang.
“When former President Park Chung Hee visited Taiwan in 1969, he said that South Korea is the bastion of freedom,” said PPP Rep. Na Kyung-won. “Let’s make the wave of freedom even stronger. It starts the day President Yoon returns to office with the impeachment nullified.”
“Seven to eight years ago, we foolishly made the mistake of impeaching former President Park Geun-hye,” said Rep. Yoon Sang-hyun. “We must never repeat such a mistake. President Yoon’s impeachment must be overturned.”
On the other hand, supporters of impeachment, seemingly unsettled by Yoon’s release from detention, gathered near the Constitutional Court in Jongno District, central Seoul.
The progressive civic group Candlelight Action held a rally at 2 p.m. at Anguk Station in Seoul’s Jongno District, calling for Yoon’s impeachment. Supporters wore T-shirts reading “Dissolve the treasonous People Power Party” and badges labeled “Impeach,” while chanting, “Immediately remove Yoon Suk Yeol.”
Among the roughly 2,000 participants at Anguk Station, some joined another rally at 4 p.m. in front of Dongsipjagak Pavilion in Gwanghwamun. At the same time, 13,000 people, including members of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions, gathered at Euljiro Entrance Station, demanding Yoon’s impeachment.
“I came out because I was furious about the president’s release,” said Lee Min-sang, a 21-year-old attending the protest with friends. “I firmly believe he will be impeached.”
“Yoon Suk Yeol broke out of jail by mobilizing legal technicians,” said DP lawmaker Chung Dong-young, who attended the pro-impeachment rally. “An escaped prisoner who disrupts social order and stability must be removed immediately.”
The DP continued its fourth day of the anti-Yoon march from the National Assembly to Gwanghwamun. It later held another rally alongside four other progressive opposition parties: the Rebuilding Korea Party, the Progressive Party, the Basic Income Party and the Social Democratic Party.
They then participated in a pro-impeachment joint rally organized by "Emergency Action for Yoon’s Immediate Resignation and Social Reform," a coalition of civic groups.
At the joint rally, the DP sought to reassure its base amid concerns over the delayed impeachment ruling, urging the Constitutional Court to issue a swift decision to remove Yoon from office.
“Are you worried? There’s no need to worry,” said DP Rep. Lee Eon-ju. “Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment is inevitable.”
“His declaration of martial law was a 100 percent violation of the Constitution,” Lee said. “The proclamation alone is enough to remove him.”
To prevent potential clashes between opposing groups, police deployed 4,400 officers in 73 riot squads across Seoul, including in Gwanghwamun and Yeouido.
BY LEE SU-MIN, KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)