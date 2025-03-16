Dancing in the dark

The U.S. Energy Department confirmed that Korea was added to its Sensitive Country List for the first time in January — a move that shocked the Korean government because being classified as a sensitive country could impose restrictions on its technological cooperation with the United States. Even more concerning is the fact that the government remained unaware of this development for two months — a serious oversight by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the National Intelligence Service, warranting a thorough review. Meanwhile, uncertainty in the Korea-U.S. alliance continues to grow under Trump’s second term, further darkening the country’s outlook. [PARK YONG-SEOK]