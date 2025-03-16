 Oh Hyeon-gyu scores 10th goal of season in Genk's 2-1 victory over Union Saint-Gilloise
Published: 16 Mar. 2025, 14:33
KRC Genk forward Oh Hyeon-gyu, second from right, celebrates with his teammates during a Belgian Pro League match against Union Saint-Gilloise at Cegeka Arena in Belgium on March 15. [AFP/YONHAP]

KRC Genk forward Oh Hyeon-gyu scored his 10th goal of the 2024-25 season in a 2-1 win over Union Saint-Gilloise in the Belgian Pro League on Saturday, showcasing his attacking prowess ahead of the March international break.
 

Oh smashed in a right-footed shot during a counter attack at Cegeka Arena in Belgium, doubling his side’s lead in the 83rd minute after the opening goal from Tolu Arokodare earlier in the second half.
 
Anouar Ait EI Hadj pulled one back for Union Saint-Gilloise in the 89th minute, managing only to reduce his side's score deficit in an eventual 2-1 win for Genk.
 
Genk stayed at the top of the league table with another three points, 12 points clear of second-place Club Brugge as of press time Sunday.
 
Saturday extended Oh's goal contribution this season to 10 goals and two assists among 31 appearances across all competitions.
 
The goal also marks his second consecutive time finding the back of the net, having scored against FCV Dender on March 8.
 
The Genk forward’s recent form is a bright sign for the Korean national team that will play two 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Oman and Jordan during the March international break that kicks off Monday.
 
Oh has been demonstrating his skills for the national team since last year's October break, with two goals under his belt.
 
He did not start any of the past four qualifiers in October and November, however, as Korea manager Hong Myung-bo has utilized Joo Min-kyu of Daejeon Hana Citizen or Oh Se-hun of Machida Zelvia in his preferred 4-2-3-1 formation. Both Joo and Oh Se-hun made the national squad for the March break.
 
Korea will host both of the upcoming March qualifiers, with the Taeguk Warriors facing Oman in Goyang, Gyeonggi, on Thursday and Jordan on March 25 in Suwon, Gyeonggi.
 

BY PAIK JI-HWAN [[email protected]]
