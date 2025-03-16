‘I must go for the finish’ — Masaaki Noiri confident he can upset Tawanchai, claim kickboxing gold at ONE 172
Decorated Japanese kickboxer Masaaki Noiri is confident that he can hand Thai megastar Tawanchai PK Saenchai his first defeat in nearly four years.
On March 23 at the blockbuster ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang, the pair will throw down for the ONE Interim Featherweight Kickboxing World Title in front of a riveted Japanese crowd at the iconic Saitama Super Arena.
Noiri has done plenty over the course of his 63-fight professional career to firmly establish himself among the planet’s absolute best strikers, but he anticipates the toughest test of his career against Tawanchai.
Indeed, the 25-year-old Thai is the long-reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion, renowned for his crispy-clean striking technique, all-around skills, and show-stopping power in both his kicks and punches.
“I think Tawanchai is pretty close to being a perfect fighter," Noiri said. "He can punch, he can kick, and under Muay Thai rules, he can use elbows, clinch, and fight in all ranges. He can do it all. I see him as a well-rounded, almost perfect fighter.”
Although Tawanchai is practically flawless in his technique and has spent the past few years dominating his competition, Noiri sees a path to victory at ONE 172.
As a former two-division K-1 Champion who has long defeated elite kickboxers, the Japanese athlete believes that his experience in the rule set — rather than Muay Thai — will pay dividends against his foe.
He laid out his case for ending Tawanchai’s epic winning streak.
“Tawanchai has his own history in the sport, but I’ve spent my entire career fighting under kickboxing rules," Noiri said. "I’m not trying to say, ‘kickboxing isn’t that easy,’ but I do have confidence in my ability to win under kickboxing rules. Tawanchai’s style is heavily specialized for ONE’s Muay Thai, so I want to have a different kind of fight — one that plays to my strengths.
“What do I have over Tawanchai? I think I have a wider arsenal. I have techniques and weapons that Tawanchai doesn’t, and I believe I have a much greater variety of skills. I also have a lot of techniques that he has probably never seen before. I think that will be a key factor in this fight.”
With his background in karate and years of training alongside Japanese superstar Takeru Segawa at the famed Team Vasileus, Noiri has developed a unique style that blends together different disciplines, always with an eye for the knockout.
Against Tawanchai, he plans to use every available second to chase the finish and claim the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title.
“I’m fully committed to getting a KO," Noiri said. "This is a fight where I must go for the finish. That’s the case for every fight, but my style is always to aim for the knockout.
“Since this fight has five rounds, I can use all five rounds to go for the finish, or I can go for the KO right from the start. I don’t know how the fight will play out, but in the end, I have a clear image of myself winning by knockout.”
Noiri admits that he won’t be the favorite against Tawanchai PK Saenchai. While the Thai is undefeated in his last nine bouts, Noiri initially struggled to find his footing through his first two appearances in ONE.
He most recently lived up to the hype with a brutal leg-kick stoppage win, but he knows he remains the underdog at ONE 172.
Now fighting in his home country, Noiri believes he’ll seize the moment in spectacular fashion.
“Right now, everyone is wondering who can beat Tawanchai," Noiri said. "The odds are said to be against me, but if I can overturn that, it will bring a new movement to the division.
“Since this fight is happening in Japan, I believe a Japanese star needs to emerge. By securing a decisive victory, I can take a step closer to becoming that star.”
Noiri thinks that his underdog status will ultimately help him against Tawanchai.
He said that, as the favorite, Tawanchai might be more relaxed in his training or preparation — while Noiri is more motivated than ever to emerge victorious:
“He’s been on a winning streak, and I feel like winning has almost become something expected for him," Noiri said. "Of course, that mentality might be different from Japanese fighters, so I can’t say for sure. But for this fight, I think most people assume Tawanchai will win, and the question is more about how he’ll win."
