 The kids aren't all right: Youth unemployment rises in February
Published: 17 Mar. 2025, 17:54
A job seeker looks at postings at an employment and welfare center in Mapo District, western Seoul, on March 17. [YONHAP]

The number of unemployed young people who were out of work, preparing to enter the job market or taking a break reached 1.2 million last month, according to recent employment data. The construction and manufacturing sectors posted job losses of 167,000 and 74,000, respectively, in February.
