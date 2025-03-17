The kids aren't all right: Youth unemployment rises in February
Published: 17 Mar. 2025, 17:54
A job-seeker looks at postings at an employment and welfare center in Mapo District, western Seoul, on March 17.
The number of unemployed young people who were out of work, preparing to enter the job market or taking a break reached 1.2 million last month, according to recent employment data. The construction and manufacturing sectors posted job losses of 167,000 and 74,000, respectively, in February.
