 Kospi opens higher on Samsung gains
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Finance

print dictionary print

Kospi opens higher on Samsung gains

Published: 17 Mar. 2025, 09:49
A screen in Hana Bank's trading room in central Seoul shows the Kospi opening on March 17. [YONHAP]

A screen in Hana Bank's trading room in central Seoul shows the Kospi opening on March 17. [YONHAP]

 
Seoul shares got off to a strong start Monday, tracking Wall Street gains, as tech giant Samsung Electronics and other tech shares gathered ground on solid foreign buying.
 
The Kospi added 30.61 points, or 1.19 percent, to 2,596.97 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
 

Related Article

 
U.S. shares jumped Friday as investors snapped up recently battered tech blue chips for bargain hunting while brushing off concerns about an economic slowdown and a global trade war.
 
The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged 1.65 percent, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite surged 2.61 percent.
 
In Seoul, Samsung Electronics spiked 4.02 percent, and SK hynix edged up 0.24 percent.
 
LG Energy Solution rose 0.31 percent, and Posco Holdings advanced 1.64 percent.
 
Bio shares opened mixed. Samsung Biologics increased 0.95 percent, while Celltrion shed 0.64 percent.
 
Carmakers opened lower. Hyundai Motor lost 0.76 percent, and Kia inched down 0.2 percent.
 
Naver climbed 0.24 percent, and Hanwha Aerospace soared 6.67 percent.
 
The local currency was trading at 1,451.65 won against the greenback at 9:15 a.m., down 2.15 won from the previous session.
 

Yonhap
tags Korea Kospi market

More in Finance

Kospi opens higher on Samsung gains

Investment initiative: Amcham to work with Yido, NH Investment on U.S. infrastructure push

Kospi ends week down 0.28% on U.S. volatility

Mirae holds ETF seminar in Mumbai, aims to expand footprint in subcontinent

Kospi opens slightly lower due to Trump not relenting on tariffs

Related Stories

Kospi slips, won remains at 15-year low ahead of impeachment vote

Kospi opens higher as investors go bargain hunting

Kospi opens lower over policy uncertainties from Trump's win

Kospi opens higher as U.S. tightens semiconductor rules on China

Kospi opens lower as investors remain watchful ahead of U.S. election
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)