A kick in the Shin: Nongshim raises prices of ramyeon

A customer browses a selection of Shin Ramyun products at a supermarket in downtown Seoul on March 17.Nongshim's price hike announced on March 6 went into effect on March 17, with the prices of 17 products going up, including Shin Ramyun Black with an increase of 1,000 won (69 cents), returning to its summer 2023 level. The company had previously lowered its prices on pressure from the government but said that the weak local currency and rising material costs left it little choice but to hike them again.