HD Hyundai Heavy, HMM aim to 3-D print ship parts by December

A consortium of domestic shipyards and container shipping companies successfully demonstrated the 3-D printing of ship components, a significant step for their maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) operations.The consortium — including Ulsan and affiliated organizations, CSCAM, HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (KSOE), HMM and the Korean Register — expects the 3-D printing system, set to be complete by December 2025, to save ship operators significant time and money when manufacturing MRO-related parts.Traditionally, large vessels carry various spare parts before departure in case of unexpected breakdowns. With 3-D printing, ships can produce required parts on demand, eliminating the need for large inventory space and reducing order, production and delivery time.HD HHI and HMM said their 3-D printing technology demonstrated stable operation — a key factor to reducing vibration in the process, since ships are constantly in motion — during the final evaluation and demonstration at the HD Hyundai Samho shipyard in South Jeolla.The project launched in 2023 with support from Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Energy,HD HHI, a shipbuilding subsidiary of HD KSOE, aims to commercialize the technology, building a digital parts library and establishing a network between ships and ports for remote ordering and localized part supply.The subsidiary, in collaboration with HD KSOE, is developing carbon steel powder to create ship components, ideal for 3-D printing ship parts due to is durability and cost effectiveness compared to plastic or stainless steel.“This demonstration has confirmed the competitiveness of 3-D printing technology in the shipbuilding industry,” an HD HHI official said. “We will continue to lead innovation in the ship MRO sector through ongoing research and development.”BY LEE JAE-LIM [ [email protected]