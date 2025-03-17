Hanwha Ocean wins $1.6B LNG carrier order from Taiwan's Evergreen Marine

Hanwha Ocean said Monday it has secured a 2.3 trillion won ($1.59 billion) order from Evergreen Marine of Taiwan to build six ultra-large liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers.The 24,000 twenty-foot equivalent unit ships will feature advanced eco-friendly technologies by Hanwha Ocean, including dual-fuel engines and shaft generator motors.The deal marks Hanwha's first contract with the Taiwanese shipper, one of the leading maritime shipping companies in the world, which operates over 200 shipping vessels globally.According to Hanwha Ocean, the global shipbuilding industry is experiencing a rapid shift toward LNG carriers and next-generation eco-friendly vessels amid a tightening of environmental regulations.Evergreen Marine's decision to opt for an LNG dual-fuel propulsion system aligns with its strategy to comply with such regulations while maximizing fuel efficiency, according to the Korean shipyard.Hanwha Ocean said Evergreen is expected to continue placing new orders for advanced vessels. The shipbuilder said it plans to create a long-term business partnership with the company moving forward.Yonhap