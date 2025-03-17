Hanwha buying 9.9 percent of Australian shipbuilder Austal, term sheet says

Korea's Hanwha acquired up to 9.9 percent of Austal on Monday in an aftermarket offer after a failed bid to take over the Australian shipbuilder for 102 billion Australian dollars ($65 billion) last year, according to a term sheet.Hanwha paid around 4.45 Australian dollars each for 41.2 million Austal shares, according to the term sheet seen by Reuters.A message sent by the deal's bookrunners said books had been covered for the transaction.The Korean company does not intend to make a takeover bid for Austal "at this time", the term sheet showed.Hanwha and Austal did not immediately respond to requests for comment.The offer price represents a 16.2% premium to Austal's closing share price on Monday of A$3.83.Hanwha did not hold any direct ownership of Austal before the after-market offer, the term sheet showed, though it does hold a 9.9% interest through a cash-settled total return swap.The Korean company intends to apply for Australian foreign regulatory approval to take its shareholding to 19.9%, the term sheet showed.Hanwha Group is South Korea's seventh-largest conglomerate with 112 trillion won ($77.33 billion) in assets spanning the energy, defense and financial industries.Reuters