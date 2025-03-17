 How Trump's auto tariffs could pump the brakes on Hyundai's Genesis
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

How Trump's auto tariffs could pump the brakes on Hyundai's Genesis

Published: 17 Mar. 2025, 19:11 Updated: 17 Mar. 2025, 19:14
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI


A white Genesis GV80 SUV is parked next to Ivanka Trump as she walks to board a plane to Washington for U.S. President Donald Trump's inauguration in West Palm Beach on Jan. 18. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

A white Genesis GV80 SUV is parked next to Ivanka Trump as she walks to board a plane to Washington for U.S. President Donald Trump's inauguration in West Palm Beach on Jan. 18. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

[NEWS IN FOCUS] 
 
With Washington’s jolt for at least 25 percent auto tariffs showing no sign of slowing down, the trade war salvo will likely put brakes on Hyundai Motor’s accelerating growth in the U.S. market driven by high-margin Genesis-branded cars.
 
Trade Minister Cheong In-kyo predicted Sunday that Trump’s “tariffs will be imposed as planned on April 2" after his two-day trip to the United States for negotiation, blasting local carmakers' hopes for Korea’s exemption from the policy. Trump also publicly clarified his intention, saying, “They charge us, and we charge them, and then, in addition to that, on auto, on steel, on aluminum, we are going to have additional tariffs.” 
 

Related Article

 
Genesis, Hyundai’s stand-alone luxury brand, is likely to be hit hardest by the tariff jerk as more than 70 percent of its vehicles in the U.S. market were produced in Korea. The production ramp-up is also subject to union ratification, which may take at least a few years. 
 
Only 24,000 of the 75,003 Genesis units sold in the United States last year were produced locally.
  
Genesis sales are constantly escalating in the United States, standing at 75,003 units in 2024, a 358 percent jump from 2020, according to the company’s latest regulatory filing. That means one out of three Genesis vehicles were sold in the U.S. market, while February sales reached a fresh record high of 5,546.
 
The surprising sales record came in line with Hyundai’s increasing profit margins overseas. The average cost of Hyundai’s passenger car, which also includes sedans and SUVs, was roughly 69 million won ($47,700), up 9.7 percent on year. Compared to 2022, it’s a 36.8 percent jump.
 
Genesis cars are displayed at the 2024 Los Angeles Auto Show on Nov. 22, 2024, in Los Angeles. [YONHAP]

Genesis cars are displayed at the 2024 Los Angeles Auto Show on Nov. 22, 2024, in Los Angeles. [YONHAP]

 
The GV70 SUVs are currently the only Genesis model that is made in Hyundai’s Alabama plant, but its sales made up only 4 percent, or 2,976, of the premium brand’s total sales in the U.S. market.
 
“The U.S. market is where Hyundai shows the highest profitability. Thus, its dependence is growing, driven by the high average selling price of Genesis cars and big SUVs,” said researcher Esther Lim of Samsung Securities. “In terms of sales, the U.S. market accounts for 45 percent of its total while, in terms of profit, it takes up to 70 percent.”
 
SK Securities estimated that with the 25 percent tariffs on automobiles, Hyundai will suffer a 6.6 trillion won cut in operating profit while Kia’s profit is slashed by 4.1 trillion won.
 
Genesis is rushing to boost its U.S. production capacity with the mass production of Hyundai’s $5.5 billion manufacturing plant in Georgia scheduled for the end of March. Genesis cars will also be produced at the factory, though the specific details of which Genesis models have not been decided.
 
Genesis GV70s are displayed at a media event in Yongin, Gyeonggi, on May 18, 2024. [YONHAP]

Genesis GV70s are displayed at a media event in Yongin, Gyeonggi, on May 18, 2024. [YONHAP]

 
Kia also hinted that it would increase U.S. capacity ahead of Trump’s warned 25 percent auto tariff on top of an additional reciprocal tariff.
 
“We are doing what we believe is right for Kia, and that means building as many cars as possible here,” said Steven Center, chief operating officer and executive vice president at Kia America, during an interview with Yahoo Finance. “We're going to be building EVs in Georgia, and that's before any of this tariff talk.”
 
The Georgia plant will have 300,000 units of capacity, which will later be raised to 500,000, making the automaker’s total volume some 1.2 million units.

BY SARAH CHEA [[email protected]]
tags korea genesis hyundai kia trump tariff

More in Industry

How Trump's auto tariffs could pump the brakes on Hyundai's Genesis

Asiana cedes five European flights to T'Way ahead of Korean Air merger

Korean Air to expand, overhaul lounge facilities at Incheon

Samsung Heavy wins $1.34B shuttle tanker order

Microsoft CEO to meet chiefs of major local firms during visit

Related Stories

How Hyundai and Kia plan to take on the Trump tariffs

Trump’s potential tariff hike could slash Hyundai and Kia profits by up to 19%, S&P reports

Genesis SUV on tarmac as Trump family flies to Washington for inauguration

Hyundai Motor Group solidifies position as No.3 automaker in world

Genesis faces U.S. recall over possible engine fire risks
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)