 Korean Air to expand, overhaul lounge facilities at Incheon
Published: 17 Mar. 2025, 19:01
A rendered image of its upcoming new lounge facility at Incheon International Airport [YONHAP]

Korean Air said Monday it plans to expand and revamp its lounge facilities at Incheon International Airport, the main gateway to the country.
 
The airline will establish new Prestige Garden lounges at the airport's newly constructed east and west sections, while the existing Prestige East lounge and the Miler Club lounge will be expanded and upgraded at their current locations.
 

The new and upgraded lounges will open in phases starting in August, providing passengers with a more spacious and premium airport experience.
 
Once the renovation and expansion are complete, Korean Air will operate a total of six lounges at Incheon International Airport. The total lounge space will increase by approximately two-and-a-half-fold, with seating capacity nearly doubling to enhance passenger comfort.
 
With the planned full integration of Asiana Airlines into Korean Air by late 2025, Asiana's lounges at the airport are expected to be closed in phases.

Yonhap
