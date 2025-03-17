LG Chem posts over 1 trillion won in accumulated diabetes drug sales

LG Chem, Korea's leading chemical company, said Monday the accumulated sales of its own diabetes drug have exceeded 1 trillion won ($688 million) in the domestic market.LG Chem sold a cumulative 1.066 trillion won worth of the Zemiglo diabetes lineup, composed of Zemiglo, Zemimet, Zemidapa and Zemiro, in Korea for 11 years through December 2024, the company said in a press release.The company has invested 150 billion won in developing the diabetes drug lineup since 2003. It domestically launched Zemiglo in December 2012, it said.Zemiglo was the country's first diabetes drug developed by a local company.In 2024, sales of the Zemiglo lineup came to 153 billion won, up 7.3 percent from 144.5 billion won a year earlier, according to market research firm Ubist."Separately from domestic sales, LG Chem exports about $20 billion worth of the diabetes drugs annually to countries in Southeast Asia and Latin America," a company spokesperson said.Yonhap