 Samsung Heavy wins $1.34B shuttle tanker order
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Samsung Heavy wins $1.34B shuttle tanker order

Published: 17 Mar. 2025, 19:00
Samsung Heavy Industries' shuttle tanker [YONHAP]

Samsung Heavy Industries' shuttle tanker [YONHAP]

 
Samsung Heavy Industries, the world's third-largest shipbuilder by orders, said Monday that it received a 1.94 trillion won ($1.34 billion) order to build nine shuttle tankers from a shipper based in the Oceania region.
 
The company said in a regulatory filing that the vessels will be delivered in phases by 2028, without disclosing the name of the client.
 

Related Article

 
Shuttle tankers are specialized vessels designed to transport crude oil from offshore production facilities to onshore storage terminals.
 
Samsung Heavy Industries, which built Korea's first shuttle tanker in 1995, is the global leader in this particular ship type, having secured orders for 29 shuttle tankers, or 57 percent of the global market share, in the past decade.
 
With the latest contract, the company has so far achieved 16.3 percent of its 2025 order target of $9.8 billion.
 
"We remain committed to achieving our order targets by focusing on high-value eco-friendly ships and floating liquefied natural gas plants," a company spokesperson said.

Yonhap
tags Korea Samsung Heavy

More in Industry

How Trump's auto tariffs could pump the brakes on Hyundai's Genesis

Asiana cedes five European flights to T'Way ahead of Korean Air merger

Korean Air to expand, overhaul lounge facilities at Incheon

Samsung Heavy wins $1.34B shuttle tanker order

Microsoft CEO to meet chiefs of major local firms during visit

Related Stories

Samsung Heavy Industries signs $3 billion of new orders

Samsung Heavy Industries secures $508M shipbuilding deal

Samsung Heavy secures $1.01 billion order for 4 LNG carriers

Samsung Heavy bags W804 billion order for 5 container carriers

Samsung Engineering and Samsung Heavy bag big P4 contracts
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)