 Samsung shares surge with all eyes on Nvidia's GTC 2025
Published: 17 Mar. 2025, 14:03 Updated: 17 Mar. 2025, 16:23
Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong [NEWS1]

Shares of Samsung Electronics rallied the most in almost four months on Monday on high expectations for the company's upcoming AI chips. 
 
The stock closed up 5.3 percent at 57,600 won ($39.8), the steepest gain since Nov. 18, 2024. Yonhap News reported Wednesday that the company would showcase its latest memory solutions, including high bandwidth memory and solid-state drives, at Nvidia's GTC 2025 conference.
 

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is scheduled to deliver the keynote speech on Tuesday morning in San Jose, California.
 
Ahead of the pivotal announcement, Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong released a stern message urging employees to adopt a survival-driven mindset.
 
Lee, in one of his strongest statements of recent times, said the company had lost its competitive drive and should “confront the crisis with a do-or-die determination.”
 
Lee’s video message was shared internally at a recent seminar.
 
“What matters is not the crisis itself, but how we respond to it,” Lee said, adding, “we must invest in the future, even if it means sacrificing short-term profit.”
 
The chairman also emphasized the importance of technological innovation and proactive investment in the sector. 
 

BY LEE JAE-LIM [[email protected]]
