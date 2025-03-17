Microsoft CEO to meet chiefs of major local firms during visit
Published: 17 Mar. 2025, 18:41 Updated: 17 Mar. 2025, 19:25
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella is expected to meet the heads of Korea's major companies, including KT and Amorepacific, during his visit to the country next week.
Other companies cited by local outlet Newsis include LG Electronics and HD Hyundai.
The Microsoft CEO will visit Korea to attend the Microsoft AI Tour, set to be held in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on March 26. The event will feature keynote speeches, training sessions and networking opportunities.
Amorepacific, Korea's leading cosmetics producer, confirmed with the Korea JoongAng Daily that the company’s chairman and CEO Suh Kyung-bae will be meeting Nadella, potentially to discuss how the cosmetics firm can utilize Microsoft’s AI technology.
In a planned meeting with KT’s CEO Kim Young-shub, Nadella could discuss the two companies' ongoing partnership. The two firms signed a five-year deal on a combined investment of 2.4 trillion won ($1.65 billion) to co-develop AI models and cloud services for Korea.
Similarly, LG Electronics CEO William Cho is also expected to meet the Microsoft CEO during his visit. The two firms announced an expanded partnership during CES 2025, which includes developing thermal management technologies for AI data centers.
HD Hyundai Executive Vice Chairman Chung Ki-sun and Korea Development Bank Chairman and CEO Kang Seog-hoon will also be meeting Nadella.
GitHub CEO Thomas Dohmke and Microsoft Korea CEO Willy Cho will also be making keynote presentations at the Microsoft event.
