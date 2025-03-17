Korea’s Inclusion on U.S. Sensitive Country List demands urgent action (KOR)
Published: 17 Mar. 2025, 09:41
The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has officially confirmed that Korea was added to its Sensitive Country List (SCL) for the first time in January, sparking significant controversy. The DOE’s Office of Intelligence and Counterintelligence (OICI) designates countries for the list based on national security concerns, nuclear nonproliferation, regional instability, economic security threats and terrorism support. Being classified as a sensitive country could impose restrictions on Korea’s technological cooperation with the United States, particularly in fields like nuclear energy, AI and quantum computing. Researchers from designated countries also face stricter procedures when visiting DOE facilities or participating in research projects.
Although Korea has been placed in the lowest category of the SCL— meaning it faces the least severe restrictions — the fact that Korea has been added to the list for the first time is shocking. The decision is particularly unsettling given that it was made under the Biden administration, which has repeatedly emphasized the importance of the Korea-U.S. alliance.
The more troubling issue is that the Korean government remained unaware of this development for two months. Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul, when questioned about the matter in the National Assembly’s Foreign Affairs and Unification Committee, responded vaguely: “It appears that the designation has not been finalized. We are still assessing the situation based on unofficial information.” His response, despite media reports already revealing the decision, highlights a serious failure by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Korean Embassy in Washington, and the National Intelligence Service (NIS) in tracking critical diplomatic developments. The complacency of the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy, which oversees industrial and technological cooperation, is also deeply concerning.
Adding to the disarray, rival political parties have engaged in pointless blame games, arguing over whether the oversight was due to martial law concerns or the president’s impeachment proceedings. The DOE has not disclosed the exact reasons for Korea’s designation, but given that domestic political instability has been cited as a contributing factor, neither party can avoid responsibility.
The timing of this development is especially alarming, as uncertainty in the Korea-U.S. alliance is increasing under Trump’s second term. On March 13, President Donald Trump referred to North Korea as a ‘nuclear power’, raising concerns that his administration may be moving toward de facto recognition of Pyongyang’s nuclear capabilities. Additionally, U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth notably excluded Korea from his first Indo-Pacific tour, prompting renewed concerns about “Korea Passing” — the sidelining of Korea in key regional strategies.
Some argue that Korea remains indispensable to the United States in areas such as shipbuilding cooperation and countering China, making it unlikely that Washington would deliberately alienate Seoul. However, given Trump’s transactional approach to alliances, Korea cannot afford complacency. The looming threats of increased defense cost-sharing demands and potential tariff hikes further highlight the urgent need for bipartisan crisis management in Seoul.
Trade Minister Ahn Duk-geun is reportedly preparing to visit the United States soon to address the issue. With the SCL designation set to take effect on April 15, there is still time to rectify the situation. The Korean government must mobilize all diplomatic channels to accurately assess Washington’s intentions and seek a resolution.
Translated using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
두 달 넘게 몰랐던 ‘민감국가’ 지정, 한·미 소통 문제 없나
1월초 지정된 사실 파악 못하고 뒷북 대응
트럼프 2기 불확실성 제대로 대처하겠나
미국 에너지부(DOE)가 지난 1월 초 ‘민감국가 및 기타 지정국가 목록(SCL)’에 한국을 처음 포함한 사실이 공식 확인돼 파문이 커지고 있다. 에너지부 정보방첩국(OICI)은 국가 안보, 핵 비확산, 지역 불안정, 경제안보 위협, 테러 지원 등 정책적 이유로 특별한 고려가 필요한 국가를 SCL에 넣는다. 민감국가로 분류되면 원자력·인공지능(AI)·양자컴퓨터 등의 기술 협력에 제한을 받을 수 있다. 민감국가 출신 연구자들은 에너지부 관련 시설 방문이나 연구 참여 때 까다로운 절차를 밟아야 한다. 한국은 SCL 중에서 불이익이 가장 적다는 ‘최하위 범주’에 포함됐다지만, 미국의 동맹인 한국이 사상 처음 SCL에 들어간 사실만으로도 충격적이다. 특히 한·미 동맹을 강조했던 바이든 정부 임기에 이런 결정이 내려졌다는 사실이 찜찜하다.
문제는 우리 정부가 이런 사실을 두 달 동안이나 모르고 있었다는 것이다. 조태열 외교부 장관은 언론 보도로 이런 동향이 알려졌는데도 국회 외교통일위원회에 출석해 “비공식 제보를 받은 것을 갖고 상황을 파악하는 중”이라고 답변했다. 대통령 탄핵소추에 따른 리더십 부재 시기에 미국 동향 파악에 실패한 외교부·주미대사관·국가정보원의 태만과 산업통상자원부 등 관련 부처의 안이함을 지적하지 않을 수 없다. 뒤늦게 소식을 접한 여야 정치권이 서로 “계엄 탓” “탄핵 탓” 공방을 벌이는 모습도 볼썽사납다. 미국 에너지부는 민감국가 지정 사유를 정확히 밝히지는 않았지만, 한국의 국내 정치 불안도 원인 중 하나로 지목되는 만큼 여야 모두 책임을 피하기 어려워 보인다.
가뜩이나 트럼프 2기 정부 들어 방위비와 관세 폭탄 등 한·미 동맹에 불확실성이 커지는 시점이라 초당파적 위기 대응이 요구된다. 트럼프 대통령은 지난 13일 북한을 ‘핵보유국(nuclear power)’이라고 재차 지칭해 북한의 핵무기 보유 현실을 용인하는 것 아니냐는 우려를 키웠다. 또 피트 헤그세스 미 국방부 장관은 취임 이후 첫 인도·태평양 순방 일정에서 한국을 제외해 ‘코리아 패싱’ 지적까지 나왔다. 물론 중국 견제를 위해 조선 협력 등 한국의 도움이 필요한 분야가 많은 미국이 쉽사리 한국을 따돌리지는 않을 것이란 시각도 있다. 그러나 동맹조차 거래 대상으로 여기는 트럼프 대통령의 성향을 고려하면 한시도 방심할 수 없다.
안덕근 산업통상자원부 장관이 문제를 풀기 위해 미국을 방문할 예정이라 한다. 민감국가 지정 효력이 다음 달 15일부터 생긴다니 아직 시간은 있다. 정부는 가능한 모든 채널을 동원해 미국 측의 의중을 정확히 읽고 문제를 바로잡아야 한다. 행여나 이 문제로 동맹관계에 금이 가는 일이 있어서는 안 된다.
