The wooden vertical palace of Buddha (KOR)

In early Indian Buddhism, the stupa, a hemispheric, vertical structure resembling an inverted bowl, was the foremost symbol of Buddhist devotion, enshrining sacred relics of the Buddha. However, as Buddhism spread to the Han Dynasty (202 B.C. to 220 A.D.), existing multistory wooden pavilions, traditionally used as observation towers, were repurposed as Buddhist pagodas. This transformation led to the construction of monumental wooden towers, such as the 155-meter (509-foot) pagoda at Yongning Temple in Luoyang in the fifth century and the 80-meter, nine-story pagoda at Hwangnyong Temple in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang, during the Silla Dynasty (57 B.C. to 935 A.D.). By modern standards, these were skyscrapers exceeding 100 stories, serving as towering landmarks of their era.The tallest surviving wooden pagoda today is the Sakyamuni pagoda of Fogong Temple, standing at 67 meters in Shanxi Province. It was commissioned in 1056 by Emperor Daozong (1032-1101) of the Liao Dynasty (916-1125) on the site of his grandmother’s residence. As China’s oldest extant wooden pagoda, it represents the pinnacle of traditional timber joinery, constructed with 15,400 interlocking wooden components assembled without nails. With its harmonious proportions, elegant contours, and imposing scale, it is also considered one of the most beautiful examples of wooden architecture.Although commonly referred to as a five-story pagoda, it actually consists of nine internal levels due to its hidden structural layers. The first level features a double-tiered roof, creating the illusion of a five-story structure, but within the pagoda, four concealed intermediate layers are embedded within the terraces.Its octagonal floor plan consists of a smaller central core (inner pagoda) surrounded by a larger octagonal outer structure, reinforced by wooden trusses between the concealed layers. Unlike conventional high-rise buildings, which collapse under seismic stress due to lateral shaking, the Sakyamuni pagoda of Fogong Temple was designed with stacked independent structural layers, interlocked with trussed buffer zones to absorb lateral forces. This innovative earthquake-resistant design has allowed it to withstand multiple earthquakes during the past millennium — a testament to its ingenious engineering.Each level of the pagoda serves as a self-contained shrine, enshrining different representations of the Buddha and bodhisattvas. The first floor houses a Sakyamuni Buddha statue, while the upper levels contain separate sanctuaries dedicated to various Buddhist figures. If these vertically arranged shrines were unfolded horizontally, they would form a vast temple complex, encompassing the Hall of Great Light (Dae Gwangmyeongjeon), the Main Buddha Hall (Daeungjeon), the Four-Direction Buddha Hall (Sabangbuljeon), the Manjushri and Samantabhadra Hall (Munsu Bohyeonjeon), and the Hall of Ultimate Enlightenment (Daejeokgwangjeon).Thus, the pagoda itself functions as a temple, making it a “vertical monastery” — or, as its name suggests, “The Palace of Buddha.” The open-air terraces on each level also offer panoramic views, enhancing the pagoda’s multifunctional design.With its architectural ingenuity, structural innovation, artistic excellence, and spiritual symbolism, the Sakyamuni Pagoda of Fogong Temple remains a masterpiece of wooden architecture — a testament to the extraordinary craftsmanship of its builders.부처의 사리를 봉안한 스투파는 초기 인도 불교의 최고 상징물이었다. 사발을 엎어놓은 듯 둥글고 수직적인 구조물이었다. 불교가 전파된 한나라는 기존의 전망용 고층 목조누각을 스투파 대용인 불탑으로 사용하기 시작했다. 5세기 뤄양(洛陽)의 영녕사(永寧寺)에는 155m, 7세기 신라 경주 황룡사에는 80여m의 9층 목탑이 세워졌다. 현대에 비유하면 100층이 넘는 초고층 랜드마크였다.현존하는 최고의 목탑은 중국 산시성 포궁(佛宮)사의 석가탑(사진)으로 67m 높이다. 1056년 요나라 황제 도종이 자신의 할머니 집터에 사찰을 짓고 세운 탑이다. 중국에선 가장 오래된 목탑으로 1만5400개의 부재를 정교하게 짜 맞춘 목조 기술의 결정판이다. 균형 잡힌 비례와 우아한 윤곽, 웅장한 규모로 가장 아름다운 목조 건축이기도 하다.층고가 높아서 두 개의 지붕을 겹친 1층을 포함, 모두 5층이라 하지만 실제 내부는 총 9개 층이다. 외부 난간 테라스에 해당하는 부분에 구조를 위한 4개의 암층(暗層)이 숨어있다. 평면은 팔각형으로 가운데 작은 팔각형 내진과 그 둘레의 큰 팔각형 외진으로 구성했다. 암층의 내진과 외진 사이를 목조 트러스로 채워 구조를 견고히 했다. 지진이 발생해 옆으로 흔들면 고층 건물은 부러져 무너진다. 포궁사 석가탑은 한층 한층 독립된 구조체를 얹고 그 사이에 트러스 암층을 끼워 횡(橫)하중을 견디게 했다. 천 년간 여러 차례 지진에도 무너지지 않고 버틴 구조의 승리였다.석가여래 좌상을 모신 1층을 비롯해 각층은 여러 불-보살상을 모신 독립된 실내로 꾸몄다. 이들을 수평으로 펼친다면 대광명전, 대웅전, 사방불전, 문수보현전, 대적광전 등 5개 불전을 가진 거대한 사찰이 된다. 5개 불전을 수직으로 적층한 탑 자체가 사찰이고, ‘불궁’이라는 이름대로 부처의 궁전인 셈이다. 각층 외부 테라스는 훌륭한 전망대이기도 하다. 다목적 기능과 혁신적 개념, 뛰어난 기술과 높은 예술성을 두루 갖춘 완벽한 건축이다.