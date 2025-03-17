 Condolence money received at Wheesung funeral to go to charity, brother says
Condolence money received at Wheesung funeral to go to charity, brother says

Published: 17 Mar. 2025, 15:11
R&B singer Wheesung, whose real name is Choi Whee-sung, was found dead at his home in Seoul on March 10. He was 43. [TAJO ENTERTAINMENT]

The condolence money collected during late singer Choi Whee-sung's funeral will go to charity, the singer's younger brother said on Monday.
 
"We would like to spend the condolence money, which we received during the funeral, on changing society for the better in the name of singer Wheesung," the brother said in a press release through the singer's agency Tajo Entertainment.
 

"We will discuss specific methods with experts and find the most sustainable method."
 
Choi's funeral was held from Friday to Sunday, five days after he was found dead in his residence in eastern Seoul.
 
The family initially planned a closed, private funeral but opted for an open one to allow Choi's friends and colleagues to pay their respects.
 
"I was consoled by people who told me they felt happy and got the energy to live their lives," the brother said.
 
"My brother had suffered from negative emotions and painful situations that he could not easily overcome, but he never stopped his efforts to keep his passion for singing and make beautiful music. Our family will always protect his works so that they never get forgotten."
 
Choi, also known by his stage name Wheesung or Realslow, was found dead in his residence in Gwangjin District, eastern Seoul, on Monday.
 
An autopsy on the late singer took place Wednesday morning. However, the National Forensic Service told police that the late singer's cause of death is unknown.  
 
Choi was born in February 1982 and made his solo debut in 2002 with his full-length album "Like A Movie." He is known for songs such as "Insomnia" (2009) and "Heartsore Story" (2011).

