(G)I-DLE's Yuqi, NCT's Mark and more K-pop singers release solo music

Members of K-pop bands actively flaunting their talents as singers with their solo tracks.
Yuqi of girl group (G)I-DLE will release her digital single "Radio (Dum-Dum)," a medium-tempo boom bap track that compares a broken heart to a record, on Monday at 6 p.m.
The song was first revealed during (G)I-DLE's third world tour "i-DOL" held from August to November last year and had been used the background music for an advertisement even before the song's official release.
"I was so grateful for the love that 'Radio (Dum-Dum)' received even without an official track," Yuqi said in a press release on Monday.
"I'm sorry to keep [fan club] Neverland waiting for so long. We hope you know that we're trying our hardest. You can now listen to the song with an official track and I really hope you enjoy it."
Mark of boy band NCT will release his first album "The Firstfruit" on April 7 and hold a showcase at 8 p.m. on the same day, his agency SM Entertainment said Monday.
Mark's album "The Firstfruit" will carry 13 songs, including lead track "1999," based on Mark's days spend in Toronto, New York, Vancouver and Seoul.
A track titled "+82 Pressin" will be unveiled on Wednesday featuring Mark's NCT bandmate Haechan, prior to the release of the whole album.
The showcase will be livestreamed through YouTube, Weverse and TikTok. A listening party will also be held at 4 p.m. on April 7.
Solar of girl group Mamamoo announced her second solo single "Want." The song will be released on April 2 as the singer's first new solo song in six months.
"'Want' carries the courage and excitement of running toward a loved one, released in time for the start of a new spring season," Solar's agency RBW said Monday.
Solar held her first solo tour, "Colors," in Asia last year. She also took the lead in local musical "Mata Hari" as the main character, Mata Hari.
Seoho of boy band Oneus will release his first solo single "Hatchling" on March 23.
"Hatchling" was first performed during Oneus' concert held in February at the final performance of the band's second tour "La Dolce Vita."
"Seoho finished recording the song before he began his military duty," his agency RBW said Monday. "It carries Seoho's warm heart."
Seoho began his military duty as the oldest group of the band on Feb. 17. He is set for discharge on Aug. 16, 2026.
