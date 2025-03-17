Girl group XG to release new song 'Million Places' on final day of world tour
Published: 17 Mar. 2025, 15:56
- LEE JIAN
Girl group XG will release the song "Million Places" on the final day of its ongoing world tour set to end in May, its agency JG Star announced through a press release on Monday.
It will depict the members' love from the fans they've witnessed during the yearlong tour, "The First Howl," which began in Japan in May 2024.
The girl group is scheduled to tour a total of 33 cities in 18 countries until its final concert on May 14 in Tokyo.
XG, which stands for Xtraordinary Girls, debuted in March 2022 with the single “Tippy Toes.” The girl group consists of Japanese members Jurin, Chisa, Hinata, Maya, Juria, Cocona and Amy Harvey.
