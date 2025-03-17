 Girl group XG to release new song 'Million Places' on final day of world tour
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

Girl group XG to release new song 'Million Places' on final day of world tour

Published: 17 Mar. 2025, 15:56
A poster teasing girl group XG's new music ″Million Places″ set for release on May 14 [XGALX]

A poster teasing girl group XG's new music ″Million Places″ set for release on May 14 [XGALX]

 
Girl group XG will release the song "Million Places" on the final day of its ongoing world tour set to end in May, its agency JG Star announced through a press release on Monday. 
 
It will depict the members' love from the fans they've witnessed during the yearlong tour, "The First Howl," which began in Japan in May 2024. 
 

Related Article

 
The girl group is scheduled to tour a total of 33 cities in 18 countries until its final concert on May 14 in Tokyo. 
 
XG, which stands for Xtraordinary Girls, debuted in March 2022 with the single “Tippy Toes.” The girl group consists of Japanese members Jurin, Chisa, Hinata, Maya, Juria, Cocona and Amy Harvey.
 

BY LEE JIAN [[email protected]]
tags XG

More in K-pop

xikers to release fifth EP 'House of Tricky: Spur' next month

Girl group XG to release new song 'Million Places' on final day of world tour

Condolence money received at Wheesung funeral to go to charity, brother says

Jennie's 'Ruby' debuts at No. 7 on Billboard albums chart

(G)I-DLE's Yuqi, NCT's Mark and more K-pop singers release solo music

Related Stories

XG to drop album of 'dramatically rearranged' hit tracks on Jan. 31

Howl about that: XG expands world tour with new dates in Japan

K-pop stars land global luxury brand ambassador roles

Japanese girl group XG to drop second single 'Mascara'

ITZY, XG to perform at Head in the Clouds New York Music & Arts Festival
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)