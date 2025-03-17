BTS's J-Hope to release remix and new single this week
Published: 17 Mar. 2025, 09:38 Updated: 17 Mar. 2025, 11:49
- YOON SO-YEON
J-Hope of BTS will release a remix of his song "Sweet Dreams" on Tuesday and a new single titled "Mona Lisa" on Friday.
"Sweet Dreams" was released on March 7 as the BTS rapper's first new music in a year, following the release of his special album “Hope on the Street” in March last year.
The remix will be rearranged by the producer duo FNZ, who have worked with major pop artists such as Will Smith, Camila Cabello and Sabrina Carpenter.
"The funky rhythm and bass line, in addition to the emotional piano melody in the middle, will give off a positive vibe for the upcoming spring," J-Hope's agency BigHit Music said.
J-Hope's second digital single, "Mona Lisa," is a hip-hop R&B track that will be a stark contrast to the sweet and dreamy vibe of "Sweet Dreams," according to the agency.
"Through 'Mona Lisa,' J-Hope will sing about how our beauty that attracts others lies not in our appearance but within ourselves," the agency said.
The track was first unveiled during the Brooklyn concerts of his ongoing "Hope on the Stage" tour, held on March 13 and 14.
J-Hope is set to perform in Chicago on March 17 and 18, Mexico City on March 22 and 23, San Antonio on March 26 and 27, Oakland on March 31 and Los Angeles on April 4 and 6.
The tour will then continue in Asia with stops in the Philippines, Japan, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, China and Taiwan.
