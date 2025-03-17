Jennie's 'Ruby' debuts at No. 7 on Billboard albums chart

Jennie of K-pop girl group Blackpink landed at No. 7 on the U.S. Billboard's main albums chart with her first full-length solo album, "Ruby."Billboard revealed the news in a chart preview released Monday, introducing Jennie as the band's third member to enter the top 10 of the Billboard 200 as a solo artist following Rose and Lisa.The Billboard 200 ranks the most popular albums of the week in the United States, measured by equivalent album units, comprising physical album sales, track equivalent albums and streaming equivalent albums.In 2022, Blackpink became the first K-pop girl group to top the Billboard 200 with its second full-length album, "Born Pink." The group's first full-length album, "The Album," has reached No. 2.Blackpink members have also thrived as solo artists, with Rose ranking No. 3 with "rosie" and Lisa reaching No. 7 with "Alter Ego.""Inspired by Shakespeare's play 'As You Like It,' "Ruby" carries themes of birth, love, faith and pinnacle."It features 15 tracks, including "like Jennie," "Mantra," "Love Hangover," ExtraL," "Seoul City," "Starlight" and "twin."