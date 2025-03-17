 xikers to release fifth EP 'House of Tricky: Spur' next month
Published: 17 Mar. 2025, 15:58
Boy band Xikers attends ″2024 SBS Gayo Daejeon Summer″ in Incheon on July 21, 2024. [NEWS1]

Boy band xikers is set to release its fifth EP "House of Tricky: Spur" on April 4, its agency KQ Entertainment announced on Monday. 
 
All 10 members will be present to perform and promote the band's upcoming music, including its lead vocalist Junghoon who had been absent from the group for the past two years due to knee injuries, KQ added. 
 

"House of Tricky: Spur" is part of the band's "House of Tricky" musical storytelling EP series, the latest of which was last September's "House of Tricky: Watch Out." It told the story of the band's determination to break from the norm and push forward to the direction of its choice. 
 
Poster for the upcoming EP ″House of Tricky: Spur″ by boy band Xikers [W&]

After the new music release, the band is slated to go on its second world tour, titled “Road to XY : Enter the Gate." Starting with a Seoul concert on May 3, the band is scheduled to perform at Kings Theatre in New York City on May 7, Rosemont Theatre in Rosemont, Illinois, on May 9, Texas Trust CU Theatre in Grand Prairie, Texas, on May 14 and The Novo in Los Angeles on May 17.
 
xikers debuted in March 2023 under KQ Entertainment, which is also home to the boy band Ateez. The band consists of Junmin, Hunter, Yechan, Yujun, Se-eun, Hyunwoo, Jinsik, Sunmin, Minjae and Junghoon.  
 

BY LEE JIAN [[email protected]]
