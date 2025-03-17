Actor Kim Hieora to return to big screen in upcoming occult film

'The Solitary Gourmet' lead actor, director hopes new film fosters Korea-Japan cooperation

Actor Lee Si-young to divorce husband after 8 years of marriage

Obsession becomes deadly in Disney+ medical thriller 'Hyper Knife'

Related Stories

Park Eun-bin of 'Extraordinary Attorney Woo' to go on tour across Asia

Late Korean actor Kang Soo-youn laid to rest

'I Want to Know Your Parents'

[CELEB] Park Eun-bin keeps hitting new career highs

[BAEKSANG AND BEYOND] Park Eun-bin is still feeling sensational after Baeksang win